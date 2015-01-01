Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 121 / 121

10 Valuable IoT Web Resources

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a trillion-dollar product design trend defined by the interconnection of “computing devices” (what a nerdy term, huh?) embedded in everyday objects, enabling them to send and receive data. It’s estimated to impact 30 billion devices by 2020. And it’s only a few years till 2020.

Disruptive change happens fast in the IoT space and manufacturers must react quickly to stay ahead. New technological developments from components to circuit boards, from screws to batteries,can impact product design; therefore, IoT companies must have product and quality solutions in place to streamline design processes. Arena is the product development platform for the IoT industry. Over 250 IoT companies trust Arena to manage their product data in this nascent industry.

Arena’s product development platform helps innovative IoT product companies improve new product development (NPD) and new product introduction (NPI) with the flexibility to make changes quickly. By minimizing costly product errors and shipping delays—especially for a sector with high mix and frequent part changes—Arena’s unified solution helps IoT companies get to market fast and stake a claim to a larger market share faster. Arena wants our customers to succeed and to that end here are a 10 web resources to help IoT companies achieve business success.

1. TechTarget IoT Agenda

TechTarget IoT Agenda covers a range of IT technology that enhance an IoT company’s internal business processes and products themselves.

The site features information, such as how to deploy monitors in the field, embed sensors, manage and oversee supply chains, and distribute intelligence to improve work environments and production floors.

This site also helps companies understand IoT privacy and security, software available to run, as well as control IoT products and embedded systems to build IoT products.

Check it out for trending topics, news and all things IoT related.

2. Hackster.io

Launched in 2013, Hackster helps innovative companies to design and program Internet-connected hardware. The company has a huge network of engineers, makers and hackers, and technology partners to support the creation of technologies that impact meaningful issues, such as a healthy environment, wildlife preservation, and our own welfare.

This site is committed to all things hardware. If you’re looking to be part of a community, opportunities to participate in challenges and win cool prizes or get ideas for projects you can make yourself – this is the online hardware place for you.

3. LinkLabs

Founded in 2014 by a group of veteran engineers from the Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs provides secure connectivity for IoT devices. The company helps companies take IoT ideas from initial hardware design concepts all the way through the delivery of a commercial product.

The company powers a range of IoT applications across many industries, including smart cities, agriculture, building controls, automotive, healthcare, government, defense, retail and utilities.

The website provides a library of resources and blog posts that cater to the IoT industry. Check them out (after you read my blog post).

4. Bosch ConnectedWorld Blog

Bosch Software Innovations has a team of IoT consultants who help innovative companies bring their IoT ideas to market. Bloggers at the site include customers, partners and even industry analysts. With over 10 years of activity in the IoT space, the Bosch Software Innovations website is filled with tons of IoT content.

5. Adafruit Blog

Adafruit was founded in 2005 by MIT hacker & engineer, Limor "Ladyada" Fried. The website is a source of information for IoT makers of all ages interested in learning electronics and making the best designed products.

Adafruit has expanded offerings to include tools, equipment and electronics. Limor was the first female engineer on the cover of WIRED magazine, awarded Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur of the year. Limor was named a Whitehouse Champion of Change in 2016.

Adafruit is ranked #11 in the top 20 USA manufacturing companies and #1 in New York City by Inc. 5000 "fastest growing private companies". Adafruit is featured in Google's Economic Impact Report.

6. IoT Council

Council is an IoT accelerator with a collection of innovator startups sharing information socially and in a “circular economy context.” Council uses web, social media and newsletters for members to exchange information about IoT platforms, applications and services. Council also hosts the Internet of Things Group on Linkedin.

7. IoT Worm

Internet of Things Worm (IoT Worm), which was founded by by Yash Mehta, bills itself as a one-stop destination for information about IoT.

IoT Worm is comprised of IoT enthusiasts and writers who aim to provide trustworthy and accurate news about the IoT industry. The website offers in-depth information in the IoT sector with unbiased reviews by the leading professionals of this industry.

8. Arduino Blog

Arduino is a software tool that was originally designed for fast prototyping, aimed at students without a background in electronics and programming. With the emergence of the IoT industry, the Arduino blog transformed to meet the new needs and challenges for IoT applications, wearable, 3D printing and embedded environments.

The website caters to a user community that designs open-source hardware and software as well as microcontroller-based kits for building IoT and wearable digital devices and interactive objects that can sense and control physical devices.

9. Postscapes: Tracking the Internet of Things

Postscapes has earned its reputation as a leading destination for early adopters and thought leaders in the Internet of Things space. The company has a bold mission statement: “We are in the process of blanketing our planet with billions of networked sensors and actuators.”

The website helps companies learn how to embed sensors in consumer products, industrial systems, and the built and natural environment. Postscapes publishes a catalog of projects, events, interviews and company/job listings within the industry. They also host the annual IoT awards, recognizing the top developments in the IoT world.

10. Exosite IoT News

Exosite seeks to power the IoT generation of business, provides platform, device software, and collaborative partnerships to give IoT companies an intuitive starting point to get their devices up and running, fast.

Exosite aims to help IoT customers to “transform their traditional business models into a connected business model that optimizes cost, differentiates feature sets, and creates new revenue.”

We hope these resources help the growing number of IoT companies in the market.



Arena is focused to help companies in this sector. And that’s why 250 of the world’s top IoT companies rely on Arena to unlock their product design imagination, speed innovation and tame even the most unconventional design ideas.

Discover how Arena has helped IoT companies succeed by downloading our IoT whitepaper.

And if you’re an IoT company with a trusted IoT resource not mentioned on this list, please comment below.

