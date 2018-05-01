CO.design, It seemed like such a straight-forward story

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 107 / 107

Hey Helvetica, why don’t you slap on this stereoscopic headset?

And that’s a problem.

Six questions for the esteemed architect who has had a 40-year love affair with glass.

The Japanese startup yanked most of its collection by Lady Gaga collaborator Nicola Formichetti and PJ Mattan within hours of its launch.

Designers and writers are finding ways to create new forms of stories–all on the smartphone.