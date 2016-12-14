Dzone Weekly, Depressed Developer, EO The Only Truly OO Programming Language

 

 

Dzone Weekly

dzone-weekly-14-12-2016

The Depressed Developer [Comic]

Sometimes, when you come face to face with your code, you realize just how ugly it's become. Thus begins Daniel Stori's tales of the depressed developer... Read »

EO: The Only Truly OO Programming Language

Yegor Bugayenko finally deals with all the fake OO languages like Java, C++, and Ruby. Check out EO, the only truly object-oriented language! Read »

Is Inheritance Dead?

In the old days of OOP, inheritance was the way to go to extend your objects' functionality. Now, it's almost shunned. See why and learn a better way to handle it. Read »

Top Articles This Week
Java

Code Looks Like a Chain - by Riccardo Cardin

ModRun: Modularity for Java — Without Jigsaw - by Jakob Jenkov

Learning to Live With Language FOMO - by Matthew Casperson
 
 
Security

Prevent SQL Injection With SQL Builders Like jOOQ - by Lukas Eder

6 Ways Cyber Security is Affecting the Car Industry - by Carol Jon

Global Security Threats for 2017 - by Tom Smith
 
Performance

About the Java 8 Stream API Bug - by A. N. M. Bazlur Rahman

The Impact of Enabling Object Statistics in JFR on Application Memory - by Malith Jayasinghe

Improving the Performance of a Real-Time Streaming Solution by Auto-Tuning the JVM - by Sarubi Thillainathan
 
DevOps

Picking the Languages to Learn - by Malia Keirsey

3 Signs You're Doing DevOps Wrong - by Mantosh Singh

DevOps: Semantic Versioning Simplified - by Anshul Patel
 
IoT

Collect and Visualize Data Using NodeMCU and Thingsboard - by Andrew Shvayka

Improving Alerts With Reverse AJAX (Part 2) - by Sulthony H

Using Artik to Create IoT Projects - by Francesco Azzola
 
Cloud

Using AWS IoT (Minus the IoT) for Serverless, Async Event Systems - by Michael Wittig

Logging and Monitoring Your Kubernetes Containers - by Stefan Thies

Deploying Microservices: Spring Cloud vs. Kubernetes - by Bilgin Ibryam
 
Agile

The Death Star: An Ambiguous Requirements Issue? - by Alex Martins

Another Bank Successfully Goes Agile, Adopts Continuous Delivery - by Yaniv Yehuda

The Real Origins of Agile - by Matt Hilbert
 
Big Data/Analytics

6 Frequently Asked Hadoop Interview Questions and Answers - by Arul Kumaran

How to Overcome Big Data Analytics Limitations With Hadoop - by Annie Qureshi

Using Big Data to Discover Hidden Patterns of Human Behavior - by Adi Gaskell
 
Database

Query Performance Monitoring Made Easy With Couchbase N1QL
by Marco Greco

How to Implement CRUD in Node.js With MongoDB - by Nikhil Kumar

MariaDB Adding Support for Facebook MyRocks - by Sergei Petrunia
 
Mobile

9 Top JavaScript Frameworks For Mobile App Development - by Arnab Sarkar

The High Costs of Free SDKs - by Chris Beauchamp

Three Ways to Increase the User Engagement of Your Mobile App - by Farah I
 
Integration

How to Decompose the Monolith With CUBA Application Components - by Mario David

Working With RESTful Data in Angular 2 and NativeScript - by Nic Raboy

How Small Should Microservices Be? - by Grygoriy Gonchar
 
Web Dev

The Recipe for Angular 2 in a Java EE Environment - by Sven Loesekann

6 Web Dev Trends You’re Going to See More of in 2017 - by Larry Alton

Getting Started With Apache Struts 2 - by Ba Mamadou Lamine

 

