Dzone Weekly , Getting Ready for Java 11

 

 

Understanding the 8 Fallacies of Distributed Systems

Understanding these misconceptions about distributed systems like microservices, SOA, and others will help you build better, more flexible software architecture. Read 

Getting Ready for Java 11

get-ready-for-java-11.jpg

While Java 11 is not the update to set the Java world alight, it does contain some steady improvements, along with some weird adventures in garbage collection! Read 

How to Convert List to Map in Java

Want to learn how to convert list to map in Java? Click here to learn how to do this in both Java 7 and Java 8. Read 

TOP ARTICLES THIS WEEK

 AGILE

What Technical Debt Is and How to Calculate It - by Victor Osetskyi

 AI

Machine Learning on Graphs: 5-Minute Interview With Ajinkya Kale - by Bryce Merkl Sasaki

 BIG DATA

Apache Kafka as Event-Driven Open Source Streaming Platform [Video] - by Kai Wähner

 CLOUD

Kubernetes Without Servers - by Michael Neale

 DATABASE

Thank You for Your Help NoSQL, but We Got It From Here - by Rick Negrin

 DEVOPS

DevOps: Who Does What (Part 1) - by Gene Kim

 INTEGRATION

API Authentication: Size Small - by David Honan

 IOT

Azure IoT Reference Guide For Industrial Equipment Manufacturers (Part 2) - by James Branigan

 JAVA

How to Build Creational Design Patterns: Singleton Pattern - by Emmanouil Gkatziouras

 MICROSERVICES

Why Kubernetes Is the New Application Server - by Rafael Benevides

 MOBILE

Google’s Flutter SDK Moves Out of Beta With Release Preview 1 - by Rohitha Elsa Philip

 PERFORMANCE

How to Reuse Your JMeter Code With JAR Files and Save Time - by Sergey Horban

 SECURITY

Spring Security With OAuth2 - by Dev Bhatia

 WEB DEV

JavaScript Frameworks: How To Make Your Choice - by Irina Sidorenko

 

