Are you worried that Oracle is going to come after your Java SE usage in 2017? Zone Leader John Vester gives his perspective on what needs to be licensed with Oracle. Read »
Top 5 REST API Security Guidelines
Here is an annotated list of security guidelines for your REST APIs when you are developing and testing them, including proper authorization, input validation, and output encoding. Read »
The Power of Open/Closed Principle
Continuing our journey through SOLID principles, we're now headed to unleash the power of Open/Closed Principle (and generate an infinite number of reports)! Read »
|Top Articles This Week
|Java
|
What Are the Most Popular Programming Languages? (Look for Yourself) - by Jonathan Danylko
JDK 9: An Introduction to StackWalker - by Hemambara Vamsi Kotari
What Is Node.js for Java Developers? - by Ratha KM
|Security
|
Any Given Day [Comic] - by Daniel Stori
Death Star Data Breach by ROGUE ONE - by Tom McLaughlin
What the Galactic Empire Could Learn From OWASP - by Nate Barbettini
|Performance
|
The Depressed Developer 3 [Comic] - by Daniel Stori
Considerations for Building Reliable Systems - by Tyler Treat
The Great Effect of Small Details - by Ali Kemal TASCI
|DevOps
|
Infrastructure vs. Config as Code - by Paul Hammant
A Checklist for Building a DevOps Organization: Part III - by Thomas Kurian Theakanath
How Christmas Kills PCI Compliance - by Jeannie Warner
|IoT
|
The Growth in Wearable Technology in Farming - by Adi Gaskell
How to Build Your Own Amazon Echo Skill: Overview and Planning (Part 1) - by Joshua Porter
Internet of Things Examples: Home Security - by Omer Keser
|Cloud
|
Geo Clustering: What, How, and Why? - by Greg Eckert
Lorna's Bluemix Cheatsheet - by Lorna Mitchell
Monitoring OpenStack With the ELK Stack - by Asaf Yigal
|Agile
|
Things Programmers Say - by Henrik Warne
The Problem of Lost Productivity - by Adam Fowler
Jira: A Necessary Evil? - by Barry Overeem
|Big Data/Analytics
|
Foundations for Machine Learning and Data Science for Developers - by Ajit Jaokar
Setting up Multi-Node Hadoop Cluster Just Got Easy - by Rao Swati
Lambda Architecture With Spark - by Narayan Kumar
|Database
|
SQL for Data Science - by Sibanjan Das
Migrate From Any Relational Engine to Couchbase Using N1QL and SQSL - by Marco Greco
DynamoDB Pitfall: Limited Throughput Due to Hot Partitions - by Andreas Wittig
|Mobile
|
The Fundamental Android App Localization Guide: Part I - by Tim Leers
11 Mobile App Development Trends for 2017 - by Arnab Sarkar
This Year in Mobile: 10 Unmissable Libraries for iOS Developers - by James Sugrue
|Integration
|
Using Docker for Microservices - by Pavan Belagatti
JSON in SQL 2016 - by Prashanth Jayaram
Why Isn't Microservices for Everyone? - by Pavan Belagatti
|Web Dev
|
Forget Angular 3; Google Is Set to Launch Angular 4 - by Prateek Tiwari
A Front End Development Review of 2016 - by Freyja Spaven
Totally Modular, Dude! - by Bill Sourour
