Dzone weekly

Are you worried that Oracle is going to come after your Java SE usage in 2017? Zone Leader John Vester gives his perspective on what needs to be licensed with Oracle. Read »

Top 5 REST API Security Guidelines

Here is an annotated list of security guidelines for your REST APIs when you are developing and testing them, including proper authorization, input validation, and output encoding. Read »

The Power of Open/Closed Principle

Continuing our journey through SOLID principles, we're now headed to unleash the power of Open/Closed Principle (and generate an infinite number of reports)! Read »