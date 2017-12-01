Beletristika - Knjiga posle posla
Star Citizen offers $50-$100 in-game 'land claims' to boost dev funds
The crowdfunding behemoth Star Citizen has introduced a new microtransaction to fund the game's ongoing development in the form of purchasable digital land plots in the yet-unreleased game.
Alissa McAloon at Gamasutra
Legendary game maker Peter Molyneux talks regrets and what's next
In his first major interview in over a year, Molyneux opens up about his legacy, his empathy for the 'No Man's Sky' team, and redefining himself.
Chris Suellentrop at Rolling Stone's Glixel
Meet the 19-year-old who spent over $10,000 on microtransactions
Reddit user who goes by the name Kensgold posted an open letter to publisher EA and other developers in the video game industry.
Ethan Gach at Kotaku
The 500 best games of all time: 300-201
We continue to rank the very best of the game industry.
Polygon Staff
ESP Gaming launches as premier production company for esports
Spun off from the team that produces the Poker Central events, ESP Gaming will work with big companies such as Amazon to stage broadcast-quality esports events.
Dean Takahashi at VentureBeat
Front-End Game Developer, Marbella at GiG
Phaser with GameAnalytics tutorial
You'll learn how to embed the GameAnalytics service directly into your Phaser games.
Richard Davey at Phaser Tutorials
VoxelSpace, a terrain rendering algorithm in less than 20 lines of code
