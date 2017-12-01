Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 184 / 184

Issue #204 - December 1st 2017

Articles:

Star Citizen offers $50-$100 in-game 'land claims' to boost dev funds

The crowdfunding behemoth Star Citizen has introduced a new microtransaction to fund the game's ongoing development in the form of purchasable digital land plots in the yet-unreleased game.

Alissa McAloon at Gamasutra

Legendary game maker Peter Molyneux talks regrets and what's next



In his first major interview in over a year, Molyneux opens up about his legacy, his empathy for the 'No Man's Sky' team, and redefining himself.

Chris Suellentrop at Rolling Stone's Glixel

Meet the 19-year-old who spent over $10,000 on microtransactions

Reddit user who goes by the name Kensgold posted an open letter to publisher EA and other developers in the video game industry.

Ethan Gach at Kotaku

The 500 best games of all time: 300-201

We continue to rank the very best of the game industry.

Polygon Staff

ESP Gaming launches as premier production company for esports

Spun off from the team that produces the Poker Central events, ESP Gaming will work with big companies such as Amazon to stage broadcast-quality esports events.

Dean Takahashi at VentureBeat

Jobs:

Front-End Game Developer, Marbella at GiG





Tutorials:

Phaser with GameAnalytics tutorial

You'll learn how to embed the GameAnalytics service directly into your Phaser games.

Richard Davey at Phaser Tutorials

Tools:

VoxelSpace, a terrain rendering algorithm in less than 20 lines of code

Demos:

Cheese

Ocean

The Maze

Games:

Nerd Hero

Royal Rush

