Studio apologizes for delay by pledging 90+-hour work weeks
NeoCoreGames says it was joking when it promised crunch as atonement for pushing full launch of Early Access game Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr back 3 weeks.
Brendan Sinclair at GamesIndustry
Kartridge announces game bonuses and developer-friendly revenue terms
Designed to be different, Kartridge caters to game developers, giving them maximum control of their store page and price points.
Kongregate News
Belgian Gaming Commission declares loot boxes illegal
Belgian Gaming Commission has declared loot boxes illegal, following in the footsteps of their Dutch counterparts who reached a similar decision last week.
Chris Kerr at Gamasutra
God of War is what a ‘mature’ game looks like in 2018
Kratos has grown up with us, kinda.
Ben Kuchera at Polygon
Nintendo Switch has sold nearly 18 million consoles, crushing 14 million target
Nintendo released the information as part of its fiscal year report.
Mike Minotti at GamesBeat
Creating a preloading screen in Phaser 3
The loading screen can be used to inform the player how much longer they have to wait, or at minimum let the player know the game is doing something.
Scott Westover at GameDev Academy
Build a HTML5 game like Knife Hit with Phaser 3 using only tweens and trigonometry – hitting knives
We’ll check if the knife we throw hits one of the knives that already landed on the target.
Emanuele Feronato's blog
js13kPWA: making PWAs work offline with Service Workers
Let's look at how the offline capabilities using Service Worker are implemented.
MDN Web Docs
HTML5 Game Development Mini-Degree
Learn to code and make impressive games with JavaScript and Phaser, create a huge portfolio of both mobile and desktop games.
Building 2 retro games: Simon and Space Invaders clones
Audience spotlight reveal with CSS variables
