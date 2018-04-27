Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 97 / 97

Issue #225 - April 27th 2018

If you have anything you want to share with the HTML5 game development community please let me know by sending an email to andrzej.mazur@end3r.com.

I'm also open for related sponsorship opportunities and job listings.

Articles:

Studio apologizes for delay by pledging 90+-hour work weeks

NeoCoreGames says it was joking when it promised crunch as atonement for pushing full launch of Early Access game Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr back 3 weeks.

Brendan Sinclair at GamesIndustry

Kartridge announces game bonuses and developer-friendly revenue terms

Designed to be different, Kartridge caters to game developers, giving them maximum control of their store page and price points.

Kongregate News

Belgian Gaming Commission declares loot boxes illegal

Belgian Gaming Commission has declared loot boxes illegal, following in the footsteps of their Dutch counterparts who reached a similar decision last week.

Chris Kerr at Gamasutra

God of War is what a ‘mature’ game looks like in 2018



Kratos has grown up with us, kinda.

Ben Kuchera at Polygon

Nintendo Switch has sold nearly 18 million consoles, crushing 14 million target

Nintendo released the information as part of its fiscal year report.

Mike Minotti at GamesBeat

Tutorials:

Creating a preloading screen in Phaser 3

The loading screen can be used to inform the player how much longer they have to wait, or at minimum let the player know the game is doing something.

Scott Westover at GameDev Academy

Build a HTML5 game like Knife Hit with Phaser 3 using only tweens and trigonometry – hitting knives

We’ll check if the knife we throw hits one of the knives that already landed on the target.

Emanuele Feronato's blog

js13kPWA: making PWAs work offline with Service Workers

Let's look at how the offline capabilities using Service Worker are implemented.

MDN Web Docs

Kickstarter:

HTML5 Game Development Mini-Degree

Learn to code and make impressive games with JavaScript and Phaser, create a huge portfolio of both mobile and desktop games.

Tools:

Phaser 3.6.0 released

Phaser Grid Physics plugin

Resources:

Building 2 retro games: Simon and Space Invaders clones

Science fiction interfaces

Demos:

The Last War

Audience spotlight reveal with CSS variables

Games:

1000 Cookies

Stick Freak

Knjiga za ljubitelje igara

VIŠE O KNJIZI.