Hacker News, 12 Russian Intelligence Agents Indicted For Hacking DNC Emails

12 Russian Intelligence Agents Indicted For Hacking DNC Emails

The US Justice Department has announced criminal indictments against 12 Russian intelligence officers tied to the hack of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) during the 2016 US presidential election campaign. The charges were drawn up as part of the investigation of Russian interference in the ...

Hackers Used Malicious MDM Solution to Spy On 'Highly Targeted' iPhone Users

Security researchers have uncovered a "highly targeted" mobile malware campaign that has been operating since August 2015 and found spying on 13 selected iPhones in India. The attackers, who are also believed to be operating from India, were found abusing mobile device management (MDM) protocol—a ...

Google Enables 'Site Isolation' Feature By Default For Chrome Desktop Users

Google has by default enabled a security feature called "Site Isolation" in its web browser with the release of Chrome 67 for all desktop users to help them protect against many online threats, including Spectre and Meltdown attack. Site Isolation is a feature of the Google Chrome web browser that ...

Hacker Puts Airport's Security System Access On Dark Web Sale For Just $10

If you can't find it on Google, you will definitely find it on the Dark Web. Black markets on the Dark web are not known for just buying drugs, it is a massive hidden network where you can buy pretty much anything you can imagine—from pornography, weapon, and counterfeit currencies, to hacking ...