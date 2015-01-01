Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 564 / 564

Thousands of Android Devices Running Insecure Remote ADB Service

Despite warnings about the threat of leaving insecure remote services enabled on Android devices, manufacturers continue to ship devices with open ADB debug port setups that leave Android-based devices exposed to hackers. Android Debug Bridge (ADB) is a command-line feature that generally uses for ...

Apple Bans Cryptocurrency Mining Apps From Its App Stores

Due to the surge in cryptocurrency prices, not only hackers but also legitimate websites and mobile apps are increasingly using cryptocurrency miners to monetize by levying the CPU power of your PC and phones to mine cryptocurrencies. However, Apple wants to protect your Mac and iPhone battery ...

Feds Arrest 74 Email Fraudsters Involved in Nigerian BEC Scams

The United States Department of Justice announced Monday the arrest of 74 email fraudsters across three continents in a global crackdown on a large-scale business email compromise (BEC) scheme. The arrest was the result of a six-month-long operation dubbed "Operation Wire Wire" that involved the ...

U.S. Builds World's Fastest Supercomputer – Summit

China no longer owns the fastest supercomputer in the world; It is the United States now. Though China still has more supercomputers on the Top 500 list, the USA takes the crown of "world's fastest supercomputer" from China after IBM and the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National ...

A New Paradigm For Cyber Threat Hunting

It’s no secret that expecting security controls to block every infection vector is unrealistic. For most organizations, the chances are very high that threats have already penetrated their defenses and are lurking in their network. Pinpointing such threats quickly is essential, but traditional ...

Destructive and MiTM Capabilities of VPNFilter Malware Revealed

It turns out that the threat of the massive VPNFilter botnet malware that was discovered late last month is beyond what we initially thought. Security researchers from Cisco's Talos cyber intelligence have today uncovered more details about VPNFilter malware, an advanced piece of IoT botnet ...

Apple will let users run iOS apps on macOS

Apple is making it easier for mobile developers to port their iOS apps to the next-generation macOS Mojave desktop platform—a major step in bringing the two platforms closer together. However, at the same time, the company straightforward denied the idea of merging the iPhone and Mac operating ...

All New Privacy and Security Features Coming in macOS 10.14 Mojave

At Worldwide Developer Conference 2018 on Monday, Apple announced the next version of its macOS operating system, and it's called Mojave. Besides introducing new features and improvements of macOS 10.14 Mojave—like Dark Mode, Group FaceTime, Dynamic Desktop, and Finder—at WWDC, Apple also revealed ...

