Hacker news, Hackers Who Hit Winter Olympics 2018 Are Still Alive and Kicking

Popular Flight Tracker Flightradar24 Suffers Data Breach

One of the world's most popular flight tracking services Flightradar24, which shows real-time aircraft flight information on a map, has suffered a massive data breach that may have compromised email addresses and hashed passwords for more than 230,000 customers. Without revealing any information ...

Magento Hackers Using Simple Evasion Trick to Reinfect Sites With Malware

Security researchers have been warning of a new trick that cybercriminals are leveraging to hide their malicious code designed to re-introduce the infection to steal confidential information from Magento based online e-commerce websites. So, if you have already cleaned up your hacked Magento ...

Email Phishers Using A Simple Way to Bypass MS Office 365 Protection

Security researchers have been warning about a simple technique that cyber criminals and email scammers are using in the wild to bypass most AI-powered phishing detection mechanisms implemented by widely used email services and web security scanners. Dubbed ZeroFont, the technique involves ...

Hackers Who Hit Winter Olympics 2018 Are Still Alive and Kicking

Remember the 'Olympic Destroyer' cyber attack? The group behind it is still alive, kicking and has now been found targeting biological and chemical threat prevention laboratories in Europe and Ukraine, and a few financial organisation in Russia. Earlier this year, an unknown group of notorious ...

TRON Cryptocurrency Founder Buys BitTorrent, µTorrent for $140 Million

BitTorrent, the company which owns the popular file-sharing client uTorrent, has quietly been sold for $140 million in cash to Justin Sun, the founder of blockchain-focused startup TRON. TRON is a decentralized entertainment and content-sharing platform that uses blockchain and distributed storage ...

Ex-CIA employee charged with leaking 'Vault 7' hacking tools to Wikileaks

A 29-year-old former CIA computer programmer who was charged with possession of child pornography last year has now been charged with masterminding the largest leak of classified information in the agency's history. Joshua Adam Schulte, who once created malware for both the CIA and NSA to break ...

Apple macOS Bug Reveals Cache of Sensitive Data from Encrypted Drives

Security researchers are warning of almost a decade old issue with one of the Apple's macOS feature which was designed for users' convenience but is potentially exposing the contents of files stored on password-protected encrypted drives. Earlier this month, security researcher Wojciech ...

Epic Games Fortnite for Android–APK Downloads Leads to Malware

Given Fortnite's current popularity and craziness across the globe, we understand if you have been searching the web for download links to Fortnite APK for Android phone. However, you are not alone, thousands of people out there are also searching tutorials and links for, "how to install Fortnite ...

Kali Linux - Testiranje neprobojnosti veba - treće izdanje

Chinese Hackers Carried Out Country-Level Watering Hole Attack

Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered an espionage campaign that has targeted a national data center of an unnamed central Asian country in order to conduct watering hole attacks. The campaign is believed to be active covertly since fall 2017 but was spotted in March by security researchers ...

New 'Lazy FP State Restore' Vulnerability Found in All Modern Intel CPUs

Hell Yeah! Another security vulnerability has been discovered in Intel chips that affects the processor's speculative execution technology—like Specter and Meltdown—and could potentially be exploited to access sensitive information, including encryption related data. Dubbed Lazy FP State Restore, ...

Cortana Software Could Help Anyone Unlock Your Windows 10 Computer

Cortana, an artificial intelligence-based smart assistant that Microsoft has built into every version of Windows 10, could help attackers unlock your system password. With its latest patch Tuesday release, Microsoft has pushed an important update to address an easily exploitable vulnerability in ...