Hacker news, Learn Ethical Hacking from A to Z

Learn Ethical Hacking Online – A to Z Online Training Pack

Good news for you is that this week's THN Deals brings Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle that let you get started regardless of your experience level. The Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle will walk you through the very basic skills you need to start your journey towards becoming a professional ethical ...

Kali Linux - Testiranje neprobojnosti veba - treće izdanje

Python-Based Adware Evolves to Install Malicious Browser Extensions

Security researchers have been warning of a few newly detected variants of python-based adware that are being distributed in the wild not only to inject ads but also found installing malicious browser extensions and hidden cryptocurrency miner into victims' computers. Dubbed PBot, or PythonBot, ...

WPA3 Standard Officially Launches With New Wi-Fi Security Features

The Wi-Fi Alliance today officially launched WPA3—the next-generation Wi-Fi security standard that promises to eliminate all the known security vulnerabilities and wireless attacks that are up today including the dangerous KRACK attacks. WPA, or Wi-Fi Protected Access, is a standard designed to ...

Android Gets New Anti-Spoofing Feature to Make Biometric Authentication Secure

Google just announced its plan to introduce a new anti-spoofing feature for its Android operating system that makes its biometric authentication mechanisms more secure than ever. Biometric authentications, like the fingerprint, IRIS, or face recognition technologies, smoothen the process of ...

Thousands of Mobile Apps Expose Their Unprotected Firebase Hosted Databases

Mobile security researchers have discovered unprotected Firebase databases of thousands of iOS and Android mobile applications that are exposing over 100 million data records, including plain text passwords, user IDs, location, and in some cases, financial records such as banking and cryptocurrency ...

Google Solves Update Issue for Android Apps Installed from Unknown Sources

If you are wondering how to receive latest updates for an Android app—installed via a 3rd party source or peer-to-peer app sharing—directly from Google Play Store. For security reasons, until now apps installed from third-party sources cannot be updated automatically over-the-air, as Google does ...

Google Developer Discovers a Critical Bug in Modern Web Browsers

Google researcher has discovered a severe vulnerability in modern web browsers that could have allowed websites you visit to steal the sensitive content of your online accounts from other websites that you have logged-in the same browser. Discovered by Jake Archibald, developer advocate for Google ...

Popular Flight Tracker Flightradar24 Suffers Data Breach

One of the world's most popular flight tracking services Flightradar24, which shows real-time aircraft flight information on a map, has suffered a massive data breach that may have compromised email addresses and hashed passwords for more than 230,000 customers. Without revealing any information ...