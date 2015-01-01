Hacker News, Non-Technical Guide to Security Tokens and more...

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 47 / 47

Silicon Valley pushes to #KeepFamilesTogether by Andreas Sandre

Why Bonsai is a Great Addition to Microsoft’s AI Stack by Jesus Rodriguez

What I think on GitHub acquisition… as a Microsoft employee by Siddharth Bhattacharya

Breast Cancer (IDC) Classification Using Computer Vision & IoT & Reducing False Negatives in breast cancer detection by Adam Milton-Barker

Cats to crazy quilts: Using style transfer to generate adversarial examples by Vinay Prabhu

Does this blazer go with this shirt? AI Stylist by Ashish Kumar

The Challenge of Product/Data Fit by Daniel Shenfeld

Will DeepMind use GANs to write the next Harry Potter? by Eric Martin

Appended or Intelligent, Functional or Non-Functional — Continued Thoughts on Utility Token Valuations by Rocco

Designing Multi-Token Economies by Matt Lockyer

Introducing Minimum Viable Centralization by Ryan Lechner

Non-Technical Guide to Security Tokens by Ashleigh Maxfield

“The selfish mining fallacy” explained and debunked by Yotam Gafni

How to Fix the ICO Market (Part 1) and (Part 2) by Peter McCormack

In the mind of a cryptocurrency bounty hunter. by Pascal Thellmann

The 3 Types of Cryptocurrency Traders that are Kicking Your Ass by Anthony Xie

4 trading tips for surviving in a bear market by Coin and Crypto

SEC Comments on Digital Assets as Securities by Phil Glazer

Breaking down a Conversion driven SaaS Landing Page (Designed to capture more leads) by Pedro Cortés

How I growth hacked my bot for 10x better user acquisition by Nofar Albarak

10 common security gotchas in Python and how to avoid them by Anthony Shaw

21 Top Vue.js UI Libraries For Your App by Jonathan Saring

38 Actions and Insights to Become a Better Software Architect by Kai Niklas

Choosing the Right Machine Learning Algorithm by Rajat Harlalka

Cloud Agnostic Architecture is a Myth by Elliot Forbes

Git from zero to hero — starting with foundations by Stupid Gopher

How I learned to stop worrying and love TDD by Kyle Lemon

UX Design for Developers by Anant Jain

What It Was Like to Write a Full Blown Flutter App by Nick Manning

Zero Power Computing — How to Perform Calculations Using Zero Power by Brandon Skerritt

The Rise of Algorithmic VC by Dominik Vacikar

Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted.

Kind Regards

David Smooke, AMI