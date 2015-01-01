Hacker News, SUSE Linux Has Been Sold For $2.5 Billion

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 79 / 79

SUSE Linux Has Been Sold For $2.5 Billion

SUSE, the open source software company owned by British firm Micro Focus International, has been sold to a Swedish private equity firm. Yes, SUSE Linux and its associated software business has finally been acquired by EQT Partners for $2.535 billion, lifting its shares 6 percent. SUSE is one of ...

Reminder—Third Party Gmail Apps Can Read Your Emails, "Allow" Carefully!

Reminder—If you've forgotten about any Google app after using it once a few years ago, be careful, it may still have access to your private emails. When it comes to privacy on social media, we usually point fingers at Facebook for enabling third-party app developers to access users personal ...

Facebook Admits Sharing Users' Data With 61 Tech Companies

Facebook has admitted that the company gave dozens of tech companies and app developers special access to its users' data after publicly saying it had restricted outside companies to access such data back in 2015. It's an unusual clear view of how the largest social networking site manages your ...

Researchers Uncover New Attacks Against LTE Network Protocol

If your mobile carrier offers LTE, also known as the 4G network, you need to beware as your network communication can be hijacked remotely. A team of researchers has discovered some critical weaknesses in the ubiquitous LTE mobile device standard that could allow sophisticated hackers to spy on ...

Github Account of Gentoo Linux Hacked, Code Replaced With Malware

Downloaded anything from Gentoo's GitHub account yesterday? Consider those files compromised and dump them now—as an unknown group of hackers or an individual managed to gain access to the GitHub account of the Gentoo Linux distribution on Thursday and replaced the original source code with a ...