Hacker Noon Founder Interview & More Top Tech Stories This Week

 

 

Hacker Noon Founder Interview, & More Top Tech Stories This Week

PubNub, our weekly sponsor, empowers you to build immersive, interactive apps. Chat, maps, dashboards, smart device control — powered by APIs, delivered through global infrastructure. Learn more.

Heyo Reader, want to know more about how Hacker Noon runs? I did a 5k+ word interview (24 min read) with Pirate Beachbum, where I talk about the future of Hacker Noon, bootstrapping my business, upbringing, inspirations, a little bit of hoops, and what’s next in tech: Where There’s Smooke There’s Fire: Interview With David Smooke Founder of Hacker Noon.

And onto this week’s top 33 tech stories:

Blockchain 101: Ledger to HyperLedger by Aayush Joglekar [11 min read]

Build the Right Things — A 5 Step Plan to a Rock-Solid Product Roadmap by Eric Weiss [10 min read]

Building a serverless contact form with AWS Lambda and AWS SES by Adnan Rahić [7 min read]

ContractPedia: An Encyclopedia of 40 Smart Contract Platforms by vasa [53 min read]

Crypto Network Effects by Tobias A. Huber [5 min read]

Crypto’s Role in the Age of Autonomization by Jake Ryan [10 min read]

Elastic Stack — A Brief Introduction by Urfeena Elahi [6 min read]

How Distributed Ledger Technologies are set to disrupt the world’s monetary system by Alexandre Juncker & Thomas Bouquet [31 min read]

How Does Blockchain Technology Work? by Taylor Pearson [29 min read]

How I added awesome multi-threaded features to Express JS by Steve Konves [6 min read]

How I Built a Company With a $130M Valuation by Howard Marks [12 min read]

How I got hired by Google, why I left, and why I chose to join OKCoin by Alex Feinberg [8 min read]

How to build a roadmap in 3½ steps by Momčilo Dakić [11 min read]

How to Start a Software Company as a Non-Technical Entrepreneur by Andrew Gazdecki [5 min read]

Is coding becoming obsolete? (Part I) by Levon [7 min read]

NEO: the Rolls Royce of crypto-tokens (and that’s a bad thing) by David Gilbertson [4 min read] More crypto adventures.

9 Things You Need To Know About Mesh Networks by Lara De Schutter - HypeLabs [9 min read}

Prediction markets are hot AF right now. by Igor Feerer [5 min read]

Quantum Computing is Schrödinger’s Opportunity by azeem [7 min read]

Reacting to React.js by Puyan Wei [8 min read]

So, You Want to Be a PM, but You Aren’t Technical. Read This. by Stephen Cognetta [5 min read]

Tensorflow Vs Keras? — Comparison by building a model for image classification. by DataTurks: Data Annotations Made Super Easy [9 min read]

The Market Vs. The Frontier by Founder Collective [4 min read]

The over-eager programmer by Adam Zachary Wasserman [3 min read]

Things to Avoid While Accessing the Deep Web by Hardik Patel [4 min read]

Twitter Data Hacking: A Recipe to Yield Better Startup Insight by Kenny Li [9 min read]. Get votes on your twitter polls via AMIpolls.com

Understanding promises in Javascript by Gokul N K [15 min read]

Using Pa11y CI and Drone as accessibility testing gatekeepers by Dominic Fraser [8 min read]

Where is the money for mobile app developers in blockchain? by Hammad Tariq [9 min read]

Why I left San Francisco to build my new startup while traveling the world by Ariel Camus [9 min read]

Why is Python so slow? by Anthony Shaw [8 mind read]

Why Your “Soft Skills” Matter in Building a Culture of Success by Erik P.M. Vermeulen [6 min read]

You’re not even criticising Scrum by Chris Cooney [10 min read]

 

 

 

 

