Internet of Things 96, Top 10 IoT Technologies for 2017

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 168 / 168

Welcome to another issue of IoT Weekly News!

This week we cover everything from Fortune 100 companies showing strong growth in the IoT to a number of startups just entering the market with some exciting offerings. Speaking of startups, I found an interesting article on the need for an IoT installation expert. I keep thinking in my mind that there will be a business model to be the "Geek Squad of the IoT". It hasn't happened yet, but it most certainly will at some point.

I've also got a great top 10 IoT Technologies for 2017 article leading this issue you'll definitely want to read.

I hope you enjoy this issue and just a reminder to please tweet it to your followers!

This not so futuristic scenario highlights the new reality of the Internet of Things - or IoT for short. IoT is the interconnectivity of physical devices (known as connected or smart devices), vehicles, buildings, and a whole host of other items (like synths!), characterized by the automated exchange of information.

Do you remember the movie “The Graduate”? At one point during a party, a middle-aged man comes up to young Dustin Hoffman’s character, Ben Braddock, and says “I just want to say one word to you. Just one word. “Plastics … there’s a great future in plastics.”

Chip giant Intel has reported fourth quarter revenues of $16.4bn, up from $14.9bn last year. Revenues from IoT are starting to kick in, with 16pc growth in revenues from the new category.

At its most simple, the concept of the Internet of Things is to put a sensor and a modem on everything and connect it to the cloud. At its most complex, those things employ a sophisticated system of sensors, modems, processors, operating systems, cloud integration, apps, displays, voice platforms and machine learning.

The B2B consulting organization, Bain & Company, has been working to define, quantify, and understand the IoT space and what it means, and will mean, for their clients.



Security

Is this type of attack something we’re going to see more of in 2017, and what can companies and individuals do to protect themselves? We spoke to Sam Rehman, chief technology officer at attack prevention specialist Arxan Technologies to find out more about security and the Internet of Things.



Business

In time, the idea of a smartphone as a commerce device could be old news as commerce moves beyond simply portable consumer devices to include durable goods, such as refrigerators, washing machines or automobiles.

President Trump had his fair share of verbal scuffles with technology companies during his election campaign. But now that's he's the president, his stance on federal funding for new technologies, tax credits, and his push for more American manufacturing could have ramifications for many companies, including publicly traded ones betting on the Internet of Things (IoT).

This article reiterates a number f points that I've been covering for a few years now, which is that we need to start putting smarts into our products and in-fact should be demanding it as consumers. The companies that start thinking about there products differently and adding a connected component will be the ones to survive.



Consumer

Open standards and a common communication protocol is needed if we expect devices to truly bring value in the world of the Internet of Things in the future. This article focuses on this need, specifically when it comes to devices that live in the ecosystems being built by Amazon, Samsung, Google and Apple.

Good article with quotes and perspectives from leaders at Samsung on their approach to technology in 2017. Coverage on IoT, Home Entertainment, Gaming / VR and safety.



Development

It doesn't matter if you want a computer the size of a card, a thumb drive or dice box — there's a manufacturer out there that has you covered. You can now count ASUS in that mix, with the launch of its "Tinker Board", a Cortex-powered mini-machine aimed at the Raspberry Pi crowd.