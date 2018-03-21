Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 52 / 52

We have an amazing group of articles selected this week! First off is an insightful post by David Vandekieft on What Should Be Driving IoT and some pitfalls to avoid. Additionally, we cover Blockchain and IoT using secure ledgers, the value of IoT in 2018, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ and finally an interesting crowdfunded startup called Lampix: Intelligent, Interactive Tabletop AR Is Here.

News What Should Be Driving IoT? The fact of the matter is, most of what people deem as IoT is nothing new. A cloud used to be called a remote server. A “thing” was just a device connected to the internet and enterprise application integration through the internet has been going on for decades. So, what is driving IoT? Right now, I think it’s a lot of consultants looking for their next buzz (word). Remember Y2K?

Telit Releases Two Modules Enabling European Market To Enjoy Advanced IoT Applications And Services Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of two new modules, the WE866E4-P and the ME910C1-E2. Designed to meet European specifications requirements, the modules bring forth the ability to bring advanced IoT applications to market such as smart buildings, smart energy, industrial applications, medical devices and others.

Security Using Blockchain to Secure the "Internet of Things" The world is full of connected devices–and more are coming. In 2017, there were an estimated 8.4 billion internet-enabled thermostats, cameras, streetlights and other electronics. By 2020 that number could exceed 20 billion, and by 2030 there could be 500 billion or more.

