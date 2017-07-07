jQuery Rain, Letter Effects, Change Direction, Bootstrap Carousel Bundle

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 104 / 104

Letter Effects and Interaction Ideas with CSS & JavaScript

July 11, 2017 Core Java ScriptCSS2 / CSS3.0
Letter Effects and Interaction Ideas with CSS & JavaScript

Today we’d like to share some more letter effects with you. Just like in the first set, we play around with hover and click interactions to create some fun typography animations. For some animations we use anime.js. Charming.js helps us with the needed structure for the letters.

jQuery Marquee Effect with Change Direction

July 11, 2017 Plugins
jQuery Marquee Effect with Change Direction

Marquee direction is a jQuery marquee effect that can change direction.

Events:

  • forward Starts scrolling down for vertical and scrolling rightwards for horizontal.
  • backward Starts scrolling up for vertical and leftwards for horizontal.
  • pause Stops and scrolling
  • revalidate Recaclculate if text overflows or not and apply/remove marquee as needed.

jQuery Bootstrap Carousel Bundle

July 10, 2017 BootstrapCarouselPluginsPremium
jQuery Bootstrap Carousel Bundle

jQuery Bootstrap carousel bundle is an all in one product. You don’t need to pay extra money, but instead you can buy thumbnails carousel, multiple items carousel, testimonial carousel, carousel in modal etc in a single item. We are presenting our two highly sales products in one Package.

This product contains more than 170+ pre-built layouts of bootstrap carousel with new functions like:

  • Touch swipe enables
  • Controlled Slide Duration
  • Carousel with parallax effects
  • Text layers animation effects
  • Controlled slide timing functions
  • Different types of sliding transition effects

ScrollPress : jQuery plugin to make a Smooth Animation on Scroll Top

July 7, 2017 AnimationPlugins
ScrollPress : jQuery plugin to make a Smooth Animation on Scroll Top

ScrollPress is a jQuery plugin to make a Smooth Animation on Scroll Top.

Features:

  • Animate scroll top
  • Animate DOM elements scroll top
  • JQuery UI easing functions
  • Back to top button
  • Fade in button with animation
  • Animation when click on button
  • Animate self link ( href + ID )
  • Scroll between elements with custom ease and duration

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 