jQuery Rain, Stapattor, Nearby Places

Stopattop is a jQuery plugin that will stop elements from scrolling past the top of the browser window. Read More Demo
Elegant fully responsive jQuery plugin to view places near your/wanted location (restourants, parks, real estate agencies, gym, stores etc…) with calculate/show route, distance and walking time to near place.
You don’t need to enter near places manually, places are auto detected based on Google Places. Read More Demo
Combines RWD Image Maps, Maphilight, and Zoom into 1 solution. Optional table integration.
Some shape morphing hover effects on images using SVG clipPath. The idea is to create an organic, fluid feel by animating several elements on hover.
After playing with some on-scroll morphing background shapes, we wanted to explore some hover effects in this demo. By morphing SVG paths we can create some organic, flowy movements on hover. Doing so on an SVG clipPath allows us to use this effect on an image.
