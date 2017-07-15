jQuery Rain, Stapattor, Nearby Places

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 65 / 65

July 19, 2017 | Plugins

Stopattop is a jQuery plugin that will stop elements from scrolling past the top of the browser window.

July 18, 2017 | Maps, Plugins, Premium

Elegant fully responsive jQuery plugin to view places near your/wanted location (restourants, parks, real estate agencies, gym, stores etc…) with calculate/show route, distance and walking time to near place. You don't need to enter near places manually, places are auto detected based on Google Places.

July 17, 2017 | Plugins

Combines RWD Image Maps, Maphilight, and Zoom into 1 solution. Optional table integration.

July 15, 2017 | Animation, SVG Tutorial