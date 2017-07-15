jQuery Rain, Stapattor, Nearby Places

 

 

Stopattop : jQuery Sticky Element Plugin

July 19, 2017 Plugins
Stopattop : jQuery Sticky Element Plugin

Stopattop  is a jQuery plugin that will stop elements from scrolling past the top of the browser window.  Read  More Demo

Nearby Places jQuery plugin

July 18, 2017 MapsPluginsPremium
Nearby Places jQuery plugin

Elegant fully responsive jQuery plugin to view places near your/wanted location (restourants, parks, real estate agencies, gym, stores etc…) with calculate/show route, distance and walking time to near place.

You don't need to enter near places manually, places are auto detected based on Google Places. Read More Demo

jQuery Map Trifecta Plugin

July 17, 2017 Plugins
jQuery Map Trifecta Plugin

Combines RWD Image Maps, Maphilight, and Zoom into 1 solution. Optional table integration.

Organic Shape Animations with SVG clipPath

July 15, 2017 AnimationSVG Tutorial
Organic Shape Animations with SVG clipPath

Some shape morphing hover effects on images using SVG clipPath. The idea is to create an organic, fluid feel by animating several elements on hover.

After playing with some on-scroll morphing background shapes, we wanted to explore some hover effects in this demo. By morphing SVG paths we can create some organic, flowy movements on hover. Doing so on an SVG clipPath allows us to use this effect on an image.

HyperModel : jQuery Related Model Design Plugin

July 15, 2017 Drag & DropPlugins
HyperModel : jQuery Related Model Design Plugin

Related model design plugin, It works with jQuery well. You can drag and swap each of grids and properties.

 

