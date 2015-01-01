Beletristika - Knjiga posle posla
For the past month, we’ve ranked nearly 1,600 JavaScript articles to pick the Top 10 stories that can help advance your career. (0.6% chance to be picked in the list)
Mybridge AI ranks articles based on the quality of content measured by our machine and a variety of human factors including engagement and popularity. This is a competitive list and you’ll find the experience and techniques shared by the experienced JS Developers particularly useful.
What the Fu*k JavaScript: A list of funny and tricky JavaScript examples [9,146 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Denys Dovhan
How we built our first full-stack JavaScript web app in three weeks. Courtesy of Sophia Ciocca
How JavaScript works [Part I]: inside the V8 engine + 5 tips on how to write optimized code. Courtesy of Alexander Zlatkov
…….. [ Part II ]
How to create a Neural Network in JavaScript in only 30 lines of code. Courtesy of Per Harald Borgen and freeCodeCamp
10 JavaScript concepts you need to know for interviews. Courtesy of Arnav Aggarwal
Concurrent JavaScript: It can work! Courtesy of Filip Jerzy Pizło
How I rediscovered my love for JavaScript after throwing 90% of it in the trash. Courtesy of Joel Thoms and Hackernoon
Async/Await Will Make Your Code Simpler. Courtesy of Patrick Triest
Understanding V8’s Bytecode. Courtesy of Franziska Hinkelmann, Ph.D Software Engineer at Google
Async / await in JavaScript — What, Why and How — Fun Fun Function. Courtesy of Mattias Petter Johansson
