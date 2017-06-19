Medium Python top 10 Articles august 2017.

 

 

For the past month, we ranked nearly 1,700 Python articles to pick the Top 10 stories that can help advance your career (0.59% chance to be picked in the list).

  • Topics in this list are: Algorithms, OpenCV, Image Recognition, Credit Card, TensorFlow, Market Analysis, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Web Scraping.
  • Machine Learning Top 10 is posted separately in the publication.
  • Python Open Source of the Month is included in the end.

Mybridge AI ranks articles based on the quality of content measured by our machine and a variety of human factors including engagement and popularity. This is a competitive list and you’ll find the experience and techniques shared by Python leaders particularly useful.

Rank 1

Pygorithm: A fun way to learn all major Python algorithms.

Rank 2

Credit card OCR with OpenCV and Python [Part II]. Courtesy of Adrian Rosebrock

……[ Part I — Image Difference with OpenCV and Python ]

Rank 3

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Machine Learning in Python. Courtesy of Conor Dewey and freeCodeCamp

Rank 4

Word2Vec word embedding tutorial in Python and TensorFlow. Courtesy of Andy Thomas

Rank 5

Let’s Build the Tiniest Blockchain: In Less Than 50 Lines of Python [Part I]. Courtesy of Gerald Nash ⚡️

……… [ Part II ]

Rank 6

Enriching Your Python Classes With Dunder (Magic, Special) Methods. Courtesy of Dan Bader

Rank 7

Introduction to Market Basket Analysis in Python. Courtesy of Chris Moffitt

Rank 8

Web Scraping With Python: Scrapy, SQL, Matplotlib To Gain Web Data Insights. Courtesy of ScrapingAuthority

Rank 9

Quick Tip: Speed up your Python data processing scripts with Process Pools. Courtesy of Adam Geitgey, Teacher at Lynda.com

Rank 10

Nashpy Tutorial: Building and finding the equilibrium for a simple game.

 

