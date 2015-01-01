Hacker News, Password-Guessing Was Used to Hack Gentoo Linux Github Account

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 46 / 46

Password-Guessing Was Used to Hack Gentoo Linux Github Account

Maintainers of the Gentoo Linux distribution have now revealed the impact and "root cause" of the attack that saw unknown hackers taking control of its GitHub account last week and modifying the content of its repositories and pages. The hackers not only managed to change the content in ...

Beware! Fortnite Cheat Hijacks Gamers’ PCs to Intercept HTTPS Traffic

If you are looking for Fortnite v-bucks generator, aimbot or any other game cheats—then beware—you might end up installing malware on your PC! Web-based game-streaming platform Rainway is reporting that tens of thousands of Fortnite players have inadvertently infected their systems with a piece of ...

CoinHive URL Shortener Abused to Secretly Mine Cryptocurrency Using Hacked Sites

Security researchers have been warning about a new malicious campaign that leverages an alternative scheme to mine cryptocurrencies without directly injecting the infamous CoinHive JavaScript into thousands of hacked websites. Coinhive is a popular browser-based service that offers website owners ...

Reminder—Third Party Gmail Apps Can Read Your Emails, "Allow" Carefully!

Reminder—If you've forgotten about any Google app after using it once a few years ago, be careful, it may still have access to your private emails. When it comes to privacy on social media, we usually point fingers at Facebook for enabling third-party app developers to access users personal ...

Google Home and Chromecast DOWN? Reboot them to Fix the Glitch

If your Google Home, Home Mini and/or Google Chromecast streaming stick were not working properly, you are not alone. Google Home, Home Mini, and Chromecast were down globally for many users for several hours, leaving a lot of people with trouble watching TV, controlling smart home gadgets, and ...