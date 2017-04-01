Raspberry PI Issue 201 - Support

 

 

Raspberry Pi 201 - Support

Welcome to Raspberry Pi Weekly #201! After I left Ben to curate last week's newsletter and he broke it, I'm back to take over the reins.

This week saw two awesome announcements. On Monday we released the new Pioneers challenge with the help of our friends at ZSL London Zoo. We want UK-based 11- to 16-year-olds to Make it outdoors with tech. Check out the Pioneers website for more.

We also released a newly refurbished Raspberry Jam website, complete with our new Jam Guidebook, branding pack and starter kit. Whatever your involvement in a Jam, and even if you've never been to one, it's worth taking the time to browse our new Jam resources for advice, help, and inspiration.

There's a lot to see, so grab a drink, get comfy and delve into this week's Raspberry Pi Weekly.

Peace,

Alex

News
 
 

Pioneers: the second challenge is...
(raspberrypi.org)

Do you like making things? Are you aged 11 to 16? The Pioneers challenge is ready for you!
 
 
 
 

Supporting and growing the Raspberry Jam community
(raspberrypi.org)

Get your Jam on with our fantastic new resources
 
 
 
 

PA Consulting’s annual Raspberry Pi competition
(recantha.co.uk)

Raspberry Pi CEO Philip Colligan helps to judge the PA Pi Awards 2017

 

Projects
 
 

RPI3 2600 3D-printable case
(thingiverse.com)

So gorgeous!
 
 
 
 

Chromatic Climate: Lab of Things Project
(hackster.io)

Does the weather affect clothing colour choices? High school students investigate
 
 
 
 

YouTube Drone Project
(raspberrypi.org)

Connect a Raspberry Pi Camera Module and SixFab LTE Shield to a drone to broadcast footage live to YouTube
 
 
 
 

Dog treat dispenser
(recantha.co.uk)

Treat your furry friend using a Raspberry Pi
 
 
 
 

Using the Sense HAT on a Raspberry Pi with Mathematica 11
(blog.wolfram.com)

Brett Haines shows you how
 
 
 
 

DAKBoard
(raspberrypi.org)

Turn an old monitor or picture frame into a connected wall display with DAKboard
 
 
 
 

Blue Dot
(stuffaboutcode.com)

A Bluetooth remote for Raspberry Pi
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi Zero Handheld Barcode Scanner
(briandorey.com)

Ongoing project to build a wireless barcode scanner
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi amphibious all-terrain robot vehicle
(custom-build-robots.com)

Amphibious car made with waste packaging, and some other stuff

 

Articles
 
 
 

Pioneers events: what's your Jam?  (raspberrypi.org)

Why not run a Pioneers Event?		  
 
 

Raspberry Jam round-up: April  (raspberrypi.org)

Ben Nuttall shares a round-up of recent Jam activity		  
 
 

A tale of three Raspberry Jams  (raspberrypi.org)

New and established Jams in different countries: how and why they got started		  
 
 

Subscribe to The MagPi  (raspberrypi.us8.list-manage.com)

Get the official Raspberry Pi magazine delivered FREE to your inbox every month		  
 
 

New Raspberry Jam events  (raspberrypi.org)

Find your nearest Raspberry Jam		  
 
 

PiCapture HD1 review  (raspberrypi.org)

Capture video with this card that connects straight to your Pi’s graphics processor		  
 
 

Raspberry Pi on Instagram  (instagram.com)

Follow us on Instagram for random photographic goodness		  
 
 

Raspberry Pi on YouTube  (youtube.com)

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for great content


 

