Raspberry Pi 201 - Support

Welcome to Raspberry Pi Weekly #201! After I left Ben to curate last week's newsletter and he broke it, I'm back to take over the reins.



This week saw two awesome announcements. On Monday we released the new Pioneers challenge with the help of our friends at ZSL London Zoo. We want UK-based 11- to 16-year-olds to Make it outdoors with tech. Check out the Pioneers website for more.



We also released a newly refurbished Raspberry Jam website, complete with our new Jam Guidebook, branding pack and starter kit. Whatever your involvement in a Jam, and even if you've never been to one, it's worth taking the time to browse our new Jam resources for advice, help, and inspiration.



There's a lot to see, so grab a drink, get comfy and delve into this week's Raspberry Pi Weekly.



Peace,



Alex



