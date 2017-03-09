Raspberry PI Issue 203 - Julia

 

 

Rapberry PI Issue #203 - Julia

Issue #203 - Julia

Hi everyone,

Since the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Code Club merged back in 2015, we've more than doubled the number of clubs to over 10,000, giving children around the world the opportunity to learn how to make things with computers. Yesterday, we announced that we're responding to huge demand from young people by extending Code Club to 9- to 13-year-olds, starting from September. And we're accelerating the work to translate club materials into even more languages.

Julia, the open-source language for scientific computing, is now available for Raspberry Pi, thanks to the efforts of Viral Shah and his team. We look forward to welcoming Julia programmers to the Raspberry Pi community.

We were delighted that Raspberry Pi beat the Tesla Model S in the final round of CB Insights' bracket to find the most innovative consumer product since the iPhone. Congratulations to Tesla on doing as well as they did.

There are plenty of projects this week, from things people have built with the Google AIY Projects kit that came with The MagPi 57, to low-cost astrophotography, to some striking psychedelia. Tweet us if you try one of them out.

See you next week!

Helen

News
 
 

Growing Code Club
(raspberrypi.org)

From September, we are extending Code Club to 9- to 13-year-olds
 
 
 
 

Julia language for Raspberry Pi
(raspberrypi.org)

The open-source language for scientific computing is now available for your Pi
 
 
 
 

The most innovative consumer product since the iPhone
(cbinsights.com)

Raspberry Pi beat the Tesla Model S in the final round of CB Insights' bracket
 
 
 
 

Making sweet, sweet music with pisound
(raspberrypi.org)

This new sound card HAT will be on sale later in 2017

Projects
 
 

Astrophotography with the Raspberry Pi Camera
(shortcircuitsandinfiniteloops.blogspot.co.uk)

A cheapskate's guide to solar system photography
 
 
 
 

Play tracks from YouTube with Pi + Google AIY Projects kit
(raspberrypi.org)

From our forums: command your AIY Projects kit to play your favourite tracks
 
 
 
 

Using the Raspberry Pi Touchscreen in portrait
(stuffaboutcode.com)

Instructions to make touch work with the official Raspberry Pi Touch Display in portrait
 
 
 
 

Play BBC radio on your Pi + AIY Projects kit
(ktinkerer.co.uk)

ktinkerer explains how to play BBC radio stations; check out her other posts for even more ideas for the Google AIY Projects kit
 
 
 
 

Getting started with the Raspberry Pi Zero without a monitor
(losant.com)

Good short tutorial on preparing a Zero W (or any Pi with wireless) for use, headlessly
 
 
 
 

Backlit poster
(raspberrypi.org)

From our forums: BMS Doug made a psychedelic decoration for a relative's 60s-themed party
 
 
 
 

BerryNet: Deep Learning Gateway on Raspberry Pi
(github.com)

Local deep learning on Pi 3 - no internet connection needed

Articles
 
 
 

Ch 8.0: free C/C++ learning tool for Raspberry Pi

 (raspberrypi.org)
The cross-platform C/C++ interpreter is available free for Pi		  
 
 

Pioneers gives you squad goals

 (raspberrypi.org)
We want lots of family and friends teams to take part in our digital making competition for UK teenagers		  
 
 

#CharityTuesday: Code Club in Scotland

 (raspberrypi.org)
Digital making in schools and libraries across Scotland		  
 
 

PiOrder: Indian restaurant automated order system

(raspberrypi.org)
The Khyber Tandoori in Surrey is using Raspberry Pi to automate orders and more

 

