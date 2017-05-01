Raspberry PI Issue 204 - Energy

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 174 / 174

Raspberry PI weekly 204 - Energy

raspberry-pi-204-energy

Hi everyone!

This week, we're delighted for Femi Owolade-Coombes, the eleven-year-old organiser of the inclusive South London Raspberry Jam, who has won a Diana Award for his work sharing his passion for computing with other young people. Femi is fundraising for his next project, to run robotics and physical computing workshops for 100 young people in Bangladesh.

Reuben Paul, also eleven, demonstrated the dangers of insecure IoT devices by using Bluetooth phones belonging to experts at a cybersecurity conference to hack a teddy bear.

Adults did good stuff with Raspberry Pi too, but it didn't make the news in quite the same way. Nonetheless, our guest blog post from OpenEnergyMonitor prompted lots of quietly satisfied comments on our social channels from contented users of their open source energy monitoring tools. It's well worth a look. Their hardware, like many excellent things (cough), is made in Wales.

Till next time,

Helen

News
 
 

Award winner's 'adventure into unknown'
(news.sky.com)

Eleven-year-old Raspberry Jam organiser Femi Owolade-Coombes has won a Diana award for teaching coding and robotics to other children
 
 
 
 

We're hiring! Apply to join our team
(raspberrypi.workable.com)

We are looking for an experienced web developer to work in Cambridge or remotely in the UK
 
 
 
 

Weaponising a teddy bear
(raspberrypi.org)

An eleven-year-old schooled security experts at a conference when he hacked Bob, his IoT bear

Projects
 
 

For My First Raspberry Pi Project, I Decorated My Graduation Cap with a Touchscreen Monitor
(reddit.com)

Because why wouldn't you?
 
 
 
 

3D Printed, Raspberry Pi Powered, Doctor Who Tardis
(makerhacks.com)

By popular demand, Chris Garrett's guide to making a TARDIS
 
 
 
 

Live stream to YouTube with your Raspberry Pi and Docker
(blog.alexellis.io)

Weekend project from Alex Ellis
 
 
 
 

Build a Kit-Cat clock with a Raspberry Pi and Google Voice
(hackster.io)

Fun build using the Google AIY Projects kit that came free with The MagPi 57
 
 
 
 

Turn a Monitor Into a Family-Shared Live Slideshow Album
(hackster.io)

Make a live-streamed photo album shared instantly with your family
 
 
 
 

Game Changer: Xbox 360 Into 3D Printer!
(hackster.io)

Up for a challenge?
 
 
 
 

Control your Raspberry Pi by using a wireless Xbox 360 controller
(tutorials-raspberrypi.com)

BOM, instructions, code and video for a useful application
 
 
 
 

Heartbeat monitor: fitness device built with Raspberry Pi
(raspberrypi.org)

Open source software to record and plot your heartbeat
 
 
 
 

Easily build a Magic Mirror with a Raspberry Pi and standard 50x50 cm IKEA frame
(whatimade.today)

Straightforward version of this build using a cheap IKEA RIBBA frame

Articles
 
 
 

Open source energy monitoring using Raspberry Pi

(raspberrypi.org)
Tools for understanding the way you use energy, made in Wales		  
 
 

BackMap helps people who are visually impaired navigate cities and indoor areas

 (techcrunch.com)
This backpack vibrates to let you know when to turn		  
 
 

List of mods for Google AIY Projects kit for Raspberry Pi

(ktinkerer.co.uk)
A list of documented mods to help people get the most out of the kit; submit yours!		  
 
 

Crash Course Computer Science with Carrie Anne Philbin

(raspberrypi.org)
Raspberry Pi's Director of Education hosts this excellent ongoing video series		  
 
 

Robert, a synth for the outdoors

 (youtube.com)
30kg of steel, with capacitive sensing to detect touch on its nine metal plates		  
 
 

Pioneers challenge: make it outdoors

 (youtube.com)
We want to celebrate UK teenagers' own outdoors-related tech projects		  
 
 

American Canyon students assess Napa Valley's contribution to global warming

 (napavalleyregister.com)
Using Raspberry Pi and sensors to measure air quality		  
 
 

#CharityTuesday: Code Club for libraries

 (raspberrypi.org)
We visited Tile Hill Library to find out how Code Clubs work outside of schools		  
 
 

Antenna @ Vorspiel

 (vimeo.com)
An art installation that captures, analyses, and reproduces speech		  
 
 

PiMiniMint: A fully functioning computer and display crammed into a mints tin

 (raspberrypi.org)
Pi Zero, display, and battery, all in an Altoids tin		  
 
 

Product or project?

 (raspberrypi.org)
Be a maker as well as a consumer, and make the thing you wish to see in the world

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

Ostavite komentar, svakoga dana ćemo nekoga nagraditi.

 

 