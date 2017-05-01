Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 174 / 174

Raspberry PI weekly 204 - Energy

Hi everyone!



This week, we're delighted for Femi Owolade-Coombes, the eleven-year-old organiser of the inclusive South London Raspberry Jam, who has won a Diana Award for his work sharing his passion for computing with other young people. Femi is fundraising for his next project, to run robotics and physical computing workshops for 100 young people in Bangladesh.



Reuben Paul, also eleven, demonstrated the dangers of insecure IoT devices by using Bluetooth phones belonging to experts at a cybersecurity conference to hack a teddy bear.



Adults did good stuff with Raspberry Pi too, but it didn't make the news in quite the same way. Nonetheless, our guest blog post from OpenEnergyMonitor prompted lots of quietly satisfied comments on our social channels from contented users of their open source energy monitoring tools. It's well worth a look. Their hardware, like many excellent things (cough), is made in Wales.



Till next time,



Helen