Raspberry PI Issue 204 - Energy
Raspberry PI weekly 204 - Energy
Hi everyone!
This week, we're delighted for Femi Owolade-Coombes, the eleven-year-old organiser of the inclusive South London Raspberry Jam, who has won a Diana Award for his work sharing his passion for computing with other young people. Femi is fundraising for his next project, to run robotics and physical computing workshops for 100 young people in Bangladesh.
Reuben Paul, also eleven, demonstrated the dangers of insecure IoT devices by using Bluetooth phones belonging to experts at a cybersecurity conference to hack a teddy bear.
Adults did good stuff with Raspberry Pi too, but it didn't make the news in quite the same way. Nonetheless, our guest blog post from OpenEnergyMonitor prompted lots of quietly satisfied comments on our social channels from contented users of their open source energy monitoring tools. It's well worth a look. Their hardware, like many excellent things (cough), is made in Wales.
Till next time,
Helen
News
|(news.sky.com)
Eleven-year-old Raspberry Jam organiser Femi Owolade-Coombes has won a Diana award for teaching coding and robotics to other children
|(raspberrypi.org)
An eleven-year-old schooled security experts at a conference when he hacked Bob, his IoT bear
Projects
|
|(makerhacks.com)
By popular demand, Chris Garrett's guide to making a TARDIS
|(hackster.io)
Fun build using the Google AIY Projects kit that came free with The MagPi 57
|(hackster.io)
Make a live-streamed photo album shared instantly with your family
|(whatimade.today)
Straightforward version of this build using a cheap IKEA RIBBA frame
Articles
(raspberrypi.org)
Tools for understanding the way you use energy, made in Wales
(techcrunch.com)
This backpack vibrates to let you know when to turn
(ktinkerer.co.uk)
A list of documented mods to help people get the most out of the kit; submit yours!
(raspberrypi.org)
Raspberry Pi's Director of Education hosts this excellent ongoing video series
(youtube.com)
30kg of steel, with capacitive sensing to detect touch on its nine metal plates
(youtube.com)
We want to celebrate UK teenagers' own outdoors-related tech projects
(napavalleyregister.com)
Using Raspberry Pi and sensors to measure air quality
(raspberrypi.org)
We visited Tile Hill Library to find out how Code Clubs work outside of schools
(vimeo.com)
An art installation that captures, analyses, and reproduces speech
(raspberrypi.org)
Pi Zero, display, and battery, all in an Altoids tin
(raspberrypi.org)
Be a maker as well as a consumer, and make the thing you wish to see in the world
