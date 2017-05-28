Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 66 / 66

Raspberry PI - Looper

Hey there!



It's been a wonderful week for interesting Raspberry Pi builds! From the brightly coloured, multi-functional Looper-Synth-Drum Thing (his name, not mine...though entirely fitting) made by Toby Hendricks to The Modern Inventor's Storm Glass, we've enjoyed watching our community explore new ways to utilise the Pi.



With our latest Code Club International video now live on YouTube, and CAS TV releasing their wonderful interview with our Director of Education Carrie Anne Philbin, there's a lot for you to watch and by which to be inspired. And since we're on the topic of education: we're calling all Raspberry Pi Certified Educators to fill in the 2017 RCE Survey. Not an RCE? No worries! Head over to our free online training courses at FutureLearn to get a sense of what our awesome educators offer at the Picademy events across the UK and USA.



Have a great week, make wonderful things, and we'll see you next Friday.



Peace,



Alex