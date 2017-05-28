Raspberry PI Issue 207 - Looper

 

 

Raspberry PI - Looper

Hey there!

It's been a wonderful week for interesting Raspberry Pi builds! From the brightly coloured, multi-functional Looper-Synth-Drum Thing (his name, not mine...though entirely fitting) made by Toby Hendricks to The Modern Inventor's Storm Glass, we've enjoyed watching our community explore new ways to utilise the Pi.

With our latest Code Club International video now live on YouTube, and CAS TV releasing their wonderful interview with our Director of Education Carrie Anne Philbin, there's a lot for you to watch and by which to be inspired. And since we're on the topic of education: we're calling all Raspberry Pi Certified Educators to fill in the 2017 RCE Survey. Not an RCE? No worries! Head over to our free online training courses at FutureLearn to get a sense of what our awesome educators offer at the Picademy events across the UK and USA.

Have a great week, make wonderful things, and we'll see you next Friday.

Peace,

Alex

News
 
 

Carrie Anne Philbin on CAS TV
Miles Berry talks with Carrie Anne Philbin
 
 
 
 

Code Club International Meetup
Our latest video discusses the magic of Code Club

Projects
 
 

Raspberry Pi Looper-Synth-Drum...thing
Pi's got rhythm, Pi's got music!
 
 
 
 

Encased in amber
Resin.io-running Pi in epoxy resin
 
 
 
 

Storm Glass
Simulate the weather at your desk
 
 
 
 

All-in-one Jukebox Speaker
A beautiful build from YetAnotherTechChannel
 
 
 
 

Apache web server
Build a local HTML server
 
 
 
 

Attach USB storage to your Raspberry Pi
Alex Ellis's quick guide to more Pi storage
 
 
 
 

 

A Pi Camera Module mounted on a telescope
Hello Raspberry Pi shoots for the moon

 

 

Articles
 
 
 

Volunteer for CoderDojo Coolest Projects

Can you help on 17th June?		  
 
 

Raspberry Pi Certified Educators - 2017 Survey

Help us to help others		  
 
 

"Only a year? It's felt like forever"

Alex's 100th blog post and one-year retrospective of working for Raspberry Pi		  
 
 

Tweetponic lavender

Nourishing nature with the Twitter API		  
 
 

FutureLearn

Hold Picademy at home with our free online training		  
 
 

Raspberry Pi Fidget Spinner

Fidget fun with a broken Pi Zero		  
 
 

Drone Glove

TeCoEd's unique drone controller

 

