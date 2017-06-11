Raspberry PI Issue 208 - Mira

 

 

Raspberry PI Issue 208 - Mira

Happy Friday, one and all!

This week introduced us to Mira, the most adorable robot we've ever seen. So while I try to recover my senses again after this overload of cuteness, you can go check out Estefannie's brilliant GPS-Controlled GoPro, this wonderful interview with our bearded wonder Matt Richardson, and then, if you have time, head to CoderDojo Coolest Projects 2017 on Saturday for some incredible builds from the community.

Have a great week, and we'll see you next Friday!

Peace,

Alex

News
 
 

CoderDojo Coolest Projects 2017
(tickets.coolestprojects.org)

Join us at Coolest Projects this weekend
 
 
 
 

Motivation is more important than knowledge for achieving success
(cnbc.com)

Raspberry Pi gets a shout-out from Wozniak
 
 
 
 

Sonic Pi 3 world premiere
(hackuh.halic.be)

Join the celebration in Belgium

Projects
 
 

DIY Smart Assistant Speaker/Lamp
(hackster.io)

In the mood for some lighting
 
 
 
 

GPS-controlled GoPro photo taker
(raspberrypi.org)

Improve your selfie game with Estefannie
 
 
 
 

Mira, the tiny robot of joyful delight
(raspberrypi.org)

So, so, so, so cute
 
 
 
 

Waves
(raspberrypi.org)

Turn speech into sound wave images
 
 
 
 

Autonomous Writing Machine
(vimeo.com)

Bill Hart's endless mechanical stream of consciousness
 
 
 
 

PiCorder
(hackster.io)

The barest of barebone cameras
 
 
 
 

Cat Door
(hackster.io)

Facial recognition for your furry feline friend
 
 
 
 

Bond-esque power button
(imgur.com)

There are buttons, and then there's this button

Articles
 
 
 

BackMap, the haptic navigation system

 (raspberrypi.org)
Making navigation accessible to all		  
 
 

A rather dancy Pi-assisted Draisine

 (raspberrypi.org)
Replace pedal power with Pi power		  
 
 

Interview: Matt Richardson

 (mwb.com)
Matt Richardson: Executive Director for North America of the Raspberry Pi Foundation		  
 
 

Bringing kids up geek

 (linkedin.com)
A practical home STEM guide		  
 
 

NEC at InfoComm 2017

 (youtube.com)
NEC Display presents Raspberry Pi and Mosaic		  
 
 

Longview Independent School District camp

 (news-journal.com)
Teaching basics of computer science using Raspberry Pi		  
 
 

EW BrightSparks 2017 profile: Roger Thornton

(electronicsweekly.com)
Electronics Weekly team up with RS Components to highlight the brightest and most talented young electronic engineers in the UK today

 

