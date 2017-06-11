Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 110 / 110

Raspberry PI Issue 208 - Mira

Happy Friday, one and all!



This week introduced us to Mira, the most adorable robot we've ever seen. So while I try to recover my senses again after this overload of cuteness, you can go check out Estefannie's brilliant GPS-Controlled GoPro, this wonderful interview with our bearded wonder Matt Richardson, and then, if you have time, head to CoderDojo Coolest Projects 2017 on Saturday for some incredible builds from the community.



Have a great week, and we'll see you next Friday!



Peace,



Alex