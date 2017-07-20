Raspberry PI Issue 213 - Outdoor

 

 

Issue #213 - Outdoors

raspverry-pi-issue-213-outdoor

Hello there,

This week's Raspberry Pi Weekly is jam-packed! I almost couldn't fit it all in! From the announcement of the Pioneers winners to jars of hearts and - wait, did someone say there's a new doctor?

In case you happen to visit the Raspberry Pi forums on Tuesday 25th of July, be warned that the site will be in read-only mode for 24 hours while we polish its buttons, upgrade its threads, and give the whole place a fresh lick of paint.

Have a great week, and I'll check in with you next Friday.

Peace,

Alex

News
 
 

Pioneers winners
(raspberrypi.org)

The results are in for Make it outdoors
 
 
 
 

The doctor is in!
(twitter.com)

Co-founder Pete Lomas has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree
 
 
 
 

Work with Raspberry Pi and Code Club
(raspberrypi.workable.com)

Positions are open throughout the Foundation

Projects
 
 

The Heart of Maker Faire
(raspberrypi.org)

"Collecting your jar of hearts"
 
 
 
 

3D-printed TARDIS case
(thingiverse.com)

A good enough reason to buy a 3D printer
 
 
 
 

A Compact Home-Made Raspberry Pi Tablet
(stefanv.com)

Super slim, super swish, super 'we want one'
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi FM Touch Synth
(youtube.com)

Toby Hendricks is back with another gorgeous audio build
 
 
 
 

Pool Temperature Monitoring and Pump Control
(raspberrypi-spy.co.uk)

Grab your Zero W - it's time for a pool party!
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi Wiimote Paint
(suppertime.co.uk)

'Wii' really like this project
 
 
 
 

High School Musical Stage Camera
(home.uktechreviews.com)

They're soaring, flying...
 
 
 
 

Thingking’s Doorbell
(vimeo.com)

Designer-maker consultancy Thingking save themselves the trouble of getting up to open their gate
 
 
 
 

Google Pi Intercom
(raspberrypi.org)

Google's AIY Projects kit, now with added wall

 

