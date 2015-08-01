Raspberry PI Issue 187 - Potter

 

 

Issue #187 - Potter

Hi everyone,

This week Raspberry Pi released CM3, our new Compute Module, as well as a new IO board, for people who want to design customised products based on our hardware and software. We also announced our new digital making curriculum, to support our growing community of educators and help people everywhere learn new skills.

If you plan on visiting Bett, the huge ed tech show, in London next week, be sure to check out our schedule of activities and make sure you come and talk to us about Pioneers and the exciting challenges it offers twelve- to 15-year-olds.

You should also check out Pat's awesome Harry Potter-inspired Weasley Clock before heading to the kitchen to make Rosanna Pansino's delicious motherboard cake. Yum!

That's all from us this week. See you next Friday!

Helen

News
 
 

Join our workshops and talks at Bett 2017
raspberrypi.org

We're running over 50 events at the huge ed tech show in London
 
 
 
 

Compute Module 3
raspberrypi.org

CM3 and CM3L now available, plus a new IO board
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi's digital making curriculum
raspberrypi.org

A resource to support our growing community of educators and help people everywhere learn new skills
 
 
 
 

The first Pioneers challenge is live!
raspberrypi.org

Get your team together and make us laugh
 
 
 
 

Job opportunities with Raspberry Pi
raspberrypi.workable.com

Three opportunities to work with us

 

Projects
 
 

Harry Potter and the Real-Life Weasley Clock
raspberrypi.org

Magical location tracking
 
 
 
 

How to Make a Motherboard Cake
youtube.com

Rosanna makes computing...tasty?
 
 
 
 

Top 10 Raspberry Pi Projects for Beginners
lifehacker.com

Ten ideas to get you started, from lifehacker
 
 
 
 

ZeroPhone - a Raspberry Pi smartphone
hackaday.io

Pi-powered open-source mobile
 
 
 
 

How to use a breadboard
raspberrypi.org

The MagPi introduces the essentials
 
 
 
 

Electronic nose to detect fruit ripening
hackaday.io

Follow Concrete Jungle's attempt to automate ripeness detection
 
 
 
 

Solar Powered, Remote Controlled, Smart Garden
hackster.io

Grow your own food, and take care of it remotely

 

Articles
 
 
 

Wordery and Raspberry Pi

 raspberrypi.org
Warehouse automation at Wordery		  
 
 

Silicon Republic interview CEO Philip Colligan

siliconrepublic.com
‘Barriers to computer science education are falling’		  
 
 

Gizmodo discuss PIXEL

 fieldguide.gizmodo.com
'How to save an old laptop by installing this free OS'		  


 

