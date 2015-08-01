Beletristika - Knjiga posle posla
Hi everyone,
This week Raspberry Pi released CM3, our new Compute Module, as well as a new IO board, for people who want to design customised products based on our hardware and software. We also announced our new digital making curriculum, to support our growing community of educators and help people everywhere learn new skills.
If you plan on visiting Bett, the huge ed tech show, in London next week, be sure to check out our schedule of activities and make sure you come and talk to us about Pioneers and the exciting challenges it offers twelve- to 15-year-olds.
You should also check out Pat's awesome Harry Potter-inspired Weasley Clock before heading to the kitchen to make Rosanna Pansino's delicious motherboard cake. Yum!
That's all from us this week. See you next Friday!
Helen
Projects
