Raspberry PI Issue 188 - Hello

 

 

Hello there!

We've had the most wonderful week. While spreading the Raspberry Pi love at Bett 2017, our CEO Philip Colligan launched Hello World, a new, free magazine about computing and digital making for educators. Free forever online as a PDF, Hello World will be delivered free of charge to the homes of all educators in the UK who subscribe, thanks to our friends at BT. We love it, and we hope you all do too.

We also saw the release of The MagPi Magazine issue 54, including a brilliant tutorial for building your own Magic Mirror. If you've ever wanted your own, now is the time to get building.

Have a great week and I'll catch up with you next Friday.

Peace,

Alex

News
 
 

Hello World
(raspberrypi.org)

Introducing the new, free magazine for educators
 
 
 
 

MagPi 54
(raspberrypi.org)

Build a Magic Mirror, and more...
 
 
 
 

Help Google
(raspberrypi.org)

Help them develop the right tools for you

 

Projects
 
 

Live-steaming YouTube Drone
(raspberrypi.org)

Make your own video drone
 
 
 
 

Useful Raspberry Pi Commands
(circuitbasics.com)

42 of the most useful commands
 
 
 
 

Google Home + Raspberry Pi Power Strip
(instructables.com)

Control one with the other

 

Articles
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi at Wintercamp

 (raspberrypi.org)
Ben Nuttall's roundup of the Scouts event		  
 
 

Live from Bett 2017

 (youtube.com)
Carrie Anne takes us on a tour		  
 
 

Harry Potter-inspired map-clock

 (recantha.co.uk)
Spencer Organ's new magical build		  
 
 

Inside the Raspberry SUPER PI

 (designsome.ltd.uk)
A gorgeous RetroPie/Kodi build



 

