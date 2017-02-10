Issue issue 192 - Stent

 

 

Raspberry PI - Stent

raspberry-pi-192-stent

Hi everyone!

This week, we trained our 1000th Raspberry Pi Certified Educator. We're proud of our growing community of educators, their commitment, and the work they do to bring digital making to their learners and their communities: it's an honour to work with them.

We launched a video screensaver and set of desktop wallpapers for your PIXEL desktop, featuring the beautiful city of Cambridge, where many of us are lucky enough to work. And we learned how a Raspberry Pi has improved testing of a vital medical device.

Next weekend, we celebrate: Raspberry Pi and Code Club are both turning five, and we're throwing a party. Saturday tickets are sold out, but tickets for Sunday are still available. Join us in Cambridge for drop-in activities, goody bags, cupcakes, and more!

Until we meet again,

Helen

News
 
 

Stent-testing smart robot makes the medical grade
(raspberrypi.org)

Medics at Harvard use a Pi for intelligent testing of vital medical kit
 
 
 
 

1000 Raspberry Pi Certified Educators
(raspberrypi.org)

Apply to be part of the next 1000, with newly announced US and UK Picademy dates
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi Foundation online training
(futurelearn.com)

Our free courses started this week, and it's not too late to join
 
 
 
 

Cambridge theme for PIXEL
(raspberrypi.org)

Celebrating our connection with the city

 

Projects
 
 

Cassette deck in an old Ferrari, Pi-fied
(raspberrypi.org)

Dragging an aged cassette deck into 2017
 
 
 
 

Saturday Morning Cartoons Aren't Gone, You Just Have to Know Where to Look
(insentricity.com)

Old-time TV, with knobs and '60s commercials
 
 
 
 

RPi interchangeable-lens camera from old SLR camera lens
(instructables.com)

Use old SLR lenses with your Pi Camera Module
 
 
 
 

Visual Email Notification
(hackster.io)

Get Gmail notifications with a Pi + Sense HAT
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi Augmented Reality Display
(geeky-gadgets.com)

Wearable AR
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi Strava Monitor
(instructables.com)

Show off/fess up with this accessible make
 
 
 
 

The Ultimate Handheld Arcade System
(youtube.com)

Tons of detail about a high-quality build
 
 
 
 

Pi Pyramid Home Bot
(youtube.com)

Open source bot incorporating a magic mirror
 
 
 
 

24 Hour Engineer Presents the Tough Pi-ano
(youtube.com)

Gorgeous, rugged keyboard with arcade buttons

 

Articles
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi Big Birthday Weekend 2017

 (raspberrypi.org)
Only Sunday tickets still available. Get yours now!		  
 
 

Community profile: Matt Reed

 (raspberrypi.org)
From The MagPi: Matt Reed's quirky, funny builds		  
 
 

Big Rob – A Raspberry Pi powered robot driving in snow

(youtube.com)
Impressive outdoor robot		  
 
 

Slung Load Controller

 (altax.net)
Compensating for underslung drone loads with a Pi + naze32 board


 

