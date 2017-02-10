Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 33 / 33

Raspberry PI - Stent

Hi everyone!



This week, we trained our 1000th Raspberry Pi Certified Educator. We're proud of our growing community of educators, their commitment, and the work they do to bring digital making to their learners and their communities: it's an honour to work with them.



We launched a video screensaver and set of desktop wallpapers for your PIXEL desktop, featuring the beautiful city of Cambridge, where many of us are lucky enough to work. And we learned how a Raspberry Pi has improved testing of a vital medical device.



Next weekend, we celebrate: Raspberry Pi and Code Club are both turning five, and we're throwing a party. Saturday tickets are sold out, but tickets for Sunday are still available. Join us in Cambridge for drop-in activities, goody bags, cupcakes, and more!



Until we meet again,



Helen



