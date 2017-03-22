Raspberry PI Issue 199 - Steampunk

 

 

Hello!

This week, everyone (well, except Jonic) wanted phrazelle's amazing Pi-powered steampunk laptop. With a step-by-step guide on instructables, we can all have one, too... if we want it enough.

There's a chance to join our US team, with a vacancy for a Bay Area-based Educator Training Manager. We're looking for someone who is passionate about technology, education, and digital making: please help spread the word!

Trinket's fantastic web-based Sense HAT emulator has had an upgrade, and it can now emulate the Sense HAT's movement sensors. It also has a new Astro Pi flight case skin, so you can see just what the results would be if your code ran on one of the two Astro Pi units that are on the International Space Station. You can play with the new features and mess around with our example code right from our blog post.

If you're celebrating Passover, Easter, or Vaisakhi this weekend, or if you're not, we hope you have a peaceful and joyous time.

Till next week,

Helen

News
 
 

Join our Bay Area team!
(raspberrypi.workable.com)

Go places, train educators, learn lots, make a difference in the world
 
 
 
 

Sense HAT emulator upgrade
(raspberrypi.org)

Trinket's web-based tool now emulates the Sense HAT's movement sensors, and more

 

Projects
 
 

Steampunk laptop powered by Pi
(raspberrypi.org)

As Alex put it: OMG so fancy!
 
 
 
 

Run Skype on Raspberry Pi
(hackster.io)

Skype on your Pi 2 or 3 using ExaGear Desktop
 
 
 
 

Make Perfect Light Paintings with an LED Robot
(youtube.com)

Flawless images from a Raspberry Pi robot
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi Email Server using Citadel
(pimylifeup.com)

Clear how-to from PiMyLifeUp
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi Powered Robot with Differential GPS
(hackster.io)

It's Big Bob again. He's still terrifying
 
 
 
 

Track Overhead Flights with a Raspberry Pi Zero Wireless, a Software Defined Radio, and FlightAware
(allaboutcircuits.com)

Two ways to track flights near you with a Pi
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi GPIO Header Soldering Jig
(thingiverse.com)

Not exactly a project, but useful for your projects

 

Articles
 
 
 

MagPi video tutorials: installing an operating system with Etcher

(raspberrypi.org)
Comment to tell us what you want to see in The MagPi's next video		  
 
 

An affordable ocular fundus camera

 (raspberrypi.org)
Pi + NoIR Camera Module makes cheap diagnostic imaging kit. Lab/clinic hacks FTW!		  
 
 

How to Backup Photos While Traveling With an iPad and a Raspberry Pi - Part III

 (movingelectrons.net)
Third part of Moving Electrons' series aiming at a streamlined and easy-to-use process		  
 
 

PiSeq Demonstration

 (youtube.com)
All-in-one sequencer, USB MIDI hub, and advanced MIDI manipulation device		  
 
 

Terminal tools: how to get help from the Linux command line

(raspberrypi.org)
The MagPi shows you how to get help and advice right from the command line		  
 
 

5 projects for Raspberry Pi at home

 (opensource.com)
Media centres, pet cams, home automation, and more		  
 
 

Processing: making art with code

 (raspberrypi.org)
A programming language for visual arts: create graphics, animations, and more		  
 
 

Raspberry Pi network speed test

 (notenoughtech.com)
Compare wired and wireless LAN on Pi 2, Pi 3, Zero and Zero W, with plenty of charts		  
 
 

ZeroPhone

 (raspberrypi.org)
An open-source project to create a mobile phone kit for the Pi Zero


 

