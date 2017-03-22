Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 128 / 128

Raspberry PI Issue 199 - Streampunk

Hello!



This week, everyone (well, except Jonic) wanted phrazelle's amazing Pi-powered steampunk laptop. With a step-by-step guide on instructables, we can all have one, too... if we want it enough.



There's a chance to join our US team, with a vacancy for a Bay Area-based Educator Training Manager. We're looking for someone who is passionate about technology, education, and digital making: please help spread the word!



Trinket's fantastic web-based Sense HAT emulator has had an upgrade, and it can now emulate the Sense HAT's movement sensors. It also has a new Astro Pi flight case skin, so you can see just what the results would be if your code ran on one of the two Astro Pi units that are on the International Space Station. You can play with the new features and mess around with our example code right from our blog post.



If you're celebrating Passover, Easter, or Vaisakhi this weekend, or if you're not, we hope you have a peaceful and joyous time.



Till next week,



Helen



