Hi Spring fans and welcome to another installment of This Week in Spring! Can you believe we’re already midway through the year?? Stunning.
This week I’m in San Francisco preparing for a video shoot next week and a joint presentatio with Google’s Ray Tsang at next week’s Google NEXT and tomorrow it’s off to Portland, OR, for the epic OSCON event where I’ll be doing a book signing at the O’Reilly booth on Wednesday and I’ll be doing a talk, Reactive Spring, on thursday. As usual, if you’re in the region and want to chat or grab a Voodoo doughnut, don’t hesitate to say hi!
Now, without further ado, let’s get on with the show..
- Today, Pivotal joined Red Hat, Facebook, Google, IBM, CA Technologies, Cisco, HPE, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE, VMware, and more in committing to provide the open source community a cure period for license noncompliance under GPLv2 and LGPLv2. What’s that mean? Read on!
- Spring Batch 4.1.0.M2 Released
- Spring Cloud Data Flow 1.6 M2 released
- Spring Cloud Stream Elmhurst.SR1 Released
- How Pivotal Cloud Foundry 2.2 Helps You Improve the Metrics that Matter.
- This tutorial, by TheServerSide’s Cameron McKenzie on how Spring Boot accelerates Java application development and makes it easier is well worth a read! It’s detailed and illustrative.
- Marcin is the lead of Spring Cloud Contract and his talks are not to be missed!
- I’m so glad to see this! It’s an article on how to use Spring Retry, which I personally love. Spring Retry is half the bloat and a nicer programming model than Hystrix.
- We did it again! Pivotal won Microsoft Azure US ISV Partner of Year for 2018. 2nd year in a row!
- Great post over on the eBay R&D blog on integration testing their Spring applications
- Spring Data lead Oliver Gierke just in with the uh… well, the data! June download stats for @SpringData are impressive, and saw a solid 100% year-over-year growth with almost 2 million downloads per month now! Congrats to the Spring Data team and thank you Spring community!
- Nice post by Krzysztof Chruściel on Spring Boot 2
- This Japanese-language post on Spring Cloud Contract looks (as far as I can tell, after running it through Google Translate) compelling
- Sweet sweet Spring Cloud Function support has been added to the Spring Initializr!
- Good news everybody! Eberhard Wolff, Spring and architecture expert extraordinaire, has updated the code for his demos and free booklets to the latest and greatest Spring Boot 2 and Spring Cloud Finchley
- Great article on how to modernize legacy code, making it reactive as you go
- This is an interesting series from our friends at Codecentric on building applications with Spring
- Odds are you’re going to love this video by Pivotal’s very own Jim Weaver on reactive card magic
- The talk I gave with Kotlin legend Sebastien Deleuze on Bootiful Kotlin at the recent Spring I/O in Barcelona, Spain is online and - if I may - well worth a watch!
- Check out Allard Buijze’s epic Spring I/O 2018 talk Bootiful CQRS and Event Sourcing with Axon Framework
Naučite Spring 5
LINK ZA NARUČIVANJE KNJIGE.