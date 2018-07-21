Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 92 / 92

Hi Spring fans and welcome to another installment of This Week in Spring! Can you believe we’re already midway through the year?? Stunning.

This week I’m in San Francisco preparing for a video shoot next week and a joint presentatio with Google’s Ray Tsang at next week’s Google NEXT and tomorrow it’s off to Portland, OR, for the epic OSCON event where I’ll be doing a book signing at the O’Reilly booth on Wednesday and I’ll be doing a talk, Reactive Spring, on thursday. As usual, if you’re in the region and want to chat or grab a Voodoo doughnut, don’t hesitate to say hi!

Now, without further ado, let’s get on with the show..

