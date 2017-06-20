Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 95 / 95

Wherever you are in your creative career, drawing inspiration from the world around you is crucial if you want to continue improving in your field. As a creative, it’s important to remember that inspiration can come from anywhere — a sign you see on your way to work, the shape of a tree in the forest, etc. You never know when you might see something that inspires your next great idea. And one of the most surefire ways to draw inspiration from others on a daily basis (other than talking to a UX mentor) is by fully leveraging the incredible sources of creative inspiration on the internet.

This article is the first in a series where we’re going to dive into the best ways to find creative inspiration online. From UX Design to Lettering to Branding to Visual Design, there are millions of incredible people, websites, tools, and galleries online for every creative persuasion and we’re going to share the best so that your daily internet browsing is filled with easy inspiration. We’re going to focus on sharing:

The best websites that pull together galleries of amazing projects from other creatives

The best blogs and websites focused on providing tips and articles related to each field

The top lists of creatives in each field to follow on social media

The best creative tools, educational resources, and online teachers for each field

So sit back, relax, and get ready to bookmark like crazy. This week, we’re starting off with User Experience and User Interface (UX/UI) resources. And here we go…

The Best UX/UI Inspiration Aggregator Sites

To get things started, we’ve put together a list of some of the best sites that aggregate together the most inspiring work from UX designers around the world and present them all in one beautiful endless scrolling grid. These are great sites to visit every few days to see what’s new in the world of UX Design.

SiteInspire – This showcase site features several new websites every day. If you want to keep up on current web design and UX trends, SiteInspire is the place for you.

Web Design Inspiration – This site is focused on showcasing, you guessed it, web design inspiration! People can submit their site and the site owners select a handful to feature every week.

The Best Designs – This site curates a daily list of unique websites from all corners of the internet. They also showcase not just designs, but designer and workspaces as well.

Niice – A mood board generator that pulls in design and UX projects from a bunch of different sites. A fantastic way to get started whenever you’re about to dive head first into a new major web design project.

Behance – One of the largest social networks for designers, they have a huge repository of UX work that other UX designers have uploaded.

Dribbble – Similar to Behance, Dribbble is a social network + showcase tool for designers. You’ve probably heard of it

Awwwards – Probably the best known “daily website winner” site, Awwwards lets visitors vote on the best websites of the day (and week… and month… and year). And you’d better believe they have tons of sites with amazing UX/UI.

Panda – A bit different than the rest, Panda lets you aggregate not just awesome UX designs into one visual grid, but also different websites from the creative world. If you use Panda the right way, you may never need to visit another website again.

The Best UX/UI Educational Tools and Services

If you’re in the early days of your UX journey, here are some great resources to help you learn the basics of User Experience design. One of the most important things you can do when you’re just getting started is to spend time ensuring you understand the fundamentals of what constitutes a strong user experience. These tools will help you learn just that.

UX Beginner – A great resource for anyone just starting their UX journey, with tutorials, tips, and projects for beginners to improve their skills. An awesome resource to make the UX educational journey a bit less daunting.

52 Weeks of UX – A fantastic project that goes through a different UX lesson every week for a year. Take it in over the course of a year or breeze through it in a week! It’s up to you.

UX Mastery -Another great resource for people early in their UX careers, their site offers hundreds of articles and classes. Most importantly, they also have a Slack community where aspiring UX designers can gather and share learnings, tips, and projects.

DailyUI – an email-based resource that sends you a UX project to work on every day for 100 days. Carefully planned and elegantly executed, this is a great resource for anyone trying to improve their UX skills via simple projects.

Hack Design – an amazing resource for anyone trying to become a designer. They curate projects from lots of different designers across the industry and also feature a crowdsourced toolkit where you can easily see the top tools used by UX designers across the world.

Skillshare UX Courses – Skillshare has a ton of amazing UX courses taught by some inspiring and accomplished designers. The perfect place for a beginning UX designer to fully immerse themselves in.

Udemy UX Courses – Udemy, like Skillshare, also has tons of great UX courses, some paid and some free

The best UX-focused Blogs and Websites

Next up are some of the best blogs and websites that feature awesome interviews, tips, tutorials, and thought pieces about the User Experience world. These sites are great to check into every week or two to get caught up on new trends in UX. We’d recommend finding a couple of the sites you like most and joining their email newsletters so you can get the best articles each week delivered to your inbox!

UI Movement – A great site that curates 5 of the nicest UI animations daily and emails them to you. Too easy!

UX Mag – A repository of amazing articles, interviews, events, and even job postings for the UX industry!

UX Booth – A well-researched and in-depth site, UX Booth focuses on research-driven User Experience articles and interviews and is a fantastic resource for anyone looking to take their UX expertise to the next level.

UX Movement – A fantastic blog that focuses on articles that show how user interface design can impact user behavior. A great resource for people starting in the field or designers with years of experience.

UXADAY – A crowdsourced list of the best resources, tools, and sites for aspiring UX designers to visit!

UXDesign.cc – One of the largest Medium publications focused on UX, this is a great resource for in-depth writing from a bunch of different UX Designers.

UX Pin – The blog of the UX tool UX Pin is full of helpful articles and tips from designers in and outside of the tech world.

Boxes and Arrows – A fantastic resource for UX designers, this site focuses on articles relating to design principles, frameworks, and methodologies.