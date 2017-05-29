Hi Spring fans! Welcome to another installment of This Week in Spring! I just finished an online training today, Bootiful Kotlin, for O’Reilly today, and I’m doing another one on the 2nd of August (this Thursday), Reactive Spring, because the demand for the first one was so high. Don’t miss it!
- A friendly reminder that our Spring YouTube channel is awesome! There’s so much good stuff and it’s easy to get back to it. Just go to spring dot io dot video
- Are you using Spring Cloud Edgware? You should be aware that it’s now entering it’s EOL period, ending officially August 1st, 2019
- The good Dr. Mark Pollack has just announced Spring Cloud Data Flow 1.6 GA which contains a ton of new stuff including, task scheduling on PCF, dashboard improvements, Kubernetes support enhancements, app hosting tool, composed task runner security, DSL and deployment property parsing refinements, batch database schema and optimization
- Spring Boot legend Andy Wilkinson has just announced Spring Boot 2.1.M1. This release includes servlet 4 support with Undertow 2.0 and Tomcat 9.0, a caches Actuator endpoint, support for querying an individual component’s health, support for profile expressions in multi-profile YAML documents and Logback configuration.
- Spring Boot 2.0.4 available now
- Spring Boot 1.5.15 available now
- Spring Boot 1.x EOL Aug 1st 2019
- Spring Security 5.1.0.M2 Released
- In the last 30 days, the wonderful community created over ONE MILLION Spring Boot projects at start dot Spring dot io. Congrats!
- Spring Data Ingalls SR14 and Kay SR9 released
- Spring Security 5.0.7 Released
- Spring Framework 5.0.8 available now
- Spring Data Lovelace RC1 available
- Spring Framework 5.1 goes RC1
- The Hackernoon blog has a nice post on ten tips required to become a rockstar Java developer in 2018
- Good news from the security team (the best kind of good news!): Spring WebFlux Resource Server support for Spring Security is now in master!
- This InfoQ post on consumer driven contracts and consumer driven contract testing by Spring Cloud Contract lead Marcin Grzejszczak is the post you’ve always wanted
- Last week Google and Pivotal and others announced K-Native. Read this to understand what it is and why it matters.
- Java is more amazing every day. Check this out - a prototype of project Loom, which brings fibers and continuations to the JVM, is now available
- I love this post by our very own Mario Gray on setting up and customizing a login page with reactive Spring Security
- Check out the latest and greatest Spring Boot for Netbeans plugin, now compatible with Netbeans 9 voting candidate
- You know what goes well together like peanut butter and jelly? Pivotal and Google! Last week I joined Google’s Ray Tsang at the Google NEXT ’18 event here in sunny San Francisco and we talked about Bootiful Spring Cloud GCP. In it, we looked at the bootifulSpring Cloud GCP and we looked at the brave new world of Project Riff, KNative, and Spring Cloud Function.
- This is an interesting post on the DevOps vision of Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes
- This is a nice slide-deck on adding Groovy code to existing Java code by Olga Maciaszek.
- Axon Framework 3.3. - Introducing Subscription Queries
- This space gets more interesting by the day! Check out this post by Piotr Mińkowski which introduces smart contracts with blockchain with ethereum, Web3j and Spring Boot
- Spring Tool Suite tip ’of the day: did you know there’s a dark theme for Eclipse which you can use in Spring Tool Suite?
- This news is encouraging as it gets: the team at Oracle working on the reactive JDBC-like API, called ADBA, have decided to incorporate the reactive types in Java 9+,
Publisher.Flow. They have hitherto resisted incorporating the
Flow.Publisher types in the design of the reactive API. This was a pity since the
Publisher.Flow types mirror, directly, the types in the Reactive Streams specification and are purpose built to support this use case.
- Check out our KNative release announcement!
- Andrew Hughes has put together a nice post over on the Okta blog on incorporating social logins in your Spring Boot 2.0 applications
- This is an awesome post by Piotr Minkowski on using Cloud Foundry and Spring Cloudtogether. Well, this post [speaks specifically about Pivotal’s distribution, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, but, still..
- This is a fascinating post on how Australia use Cloud Foundry to better deliver services to its users.
- This is a bit of a meta post, but I think still generally useful to developers who don’t otherwise have a stategy; it looks at how the Spring Data team does branching and what their development workflow is.
