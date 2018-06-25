Today on Hackster: 10 new projects and 2 new posts for IFTTT, Raspberry Pi, Amazon Web Services

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 89 / 89

Amazon Alexa Powered Automatic Fish Feeder by Madhur Gupta

Now let Alexa feed your fish, from anywhere in the world, yes anywhere. This Project is designed so that you can feed your pet from anywhere.

Smartap Future of Faucets by Ferdinand Thomas

An advanced faucet that can close if left open, can monitor the water usage, can control the water flow to manage water consumption at home.

Raspberry pi music server by kishima

A first step to Raspberry Pi project.

Tutorial: Setup ESP-IDF for FreeRTOS - Lesson 2 by Niket

Pre-requisites - Part 1, download and set up your ESP-IDF for FreeRTOS.

Android controlled 17 dof biped robot by Ajith Valappil

A humanoid robot with 17 dof, controlled by android. Multi terrain walking style& fall detection.

Explorer and mapper robot by Emma Adby

The explorer and mapper robot will be a robot with four wheels which will evolute in a room.

IoT Networking Stack for the NXP FRDM-K64F Board by Emma Adby

This project is about developing an IoT networking stack in Ada 2012 for the NXP FRDM-K64F board.

Make with Ada: Formal proof on my wrist by Fabien Chouteau and Emma Adby

I backed the Pebble Time kickstarter campaign, first to be part of the cool kids and also to try some Ada hacking on the device.

C64-Controller by Oe7Twj

Control your Commodore C-64, reset C64, select Kernal, BASIC and Charset ROM, SD2IEC device#, info display.

Line Follower Robot - Arthur Azevedo - UFMG by azevedoarthur

Hello, my name is Arthur Azevedo and I've created this line follower robot as a project for my "Industrial Eletronic" class in UFMG-Brazil.

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 