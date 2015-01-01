Today on Hackster: 15 new projects for Arduino, Samsung, Internet of Things

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 55 / 55

Shaking Arduino Dice by Thomas Angielsky

One year ago I built a simple Arduino dice with my son. We have learned a lot in the meantime and it's time for an update...

Arduino i JavaScript za povezivanje na veb

LINK KA KNJIZI I KORPA ZA NARUČIVANJE

 

Solar Tracker V2.0 by Brown Dog Gadgets

Track the sun in X and Y with this simple Arduino project.

Arduino Analog Panel Meter Clock by Mirko Pavleski

Nice looking wooden analog style clock with Arduino Nano and 1mA 

Arduino GrowBox Controller by Michele Valentini

This GrowBox Controller handles temperature, humidity, fan and lights, and configuration is made via web server. CSV logs and remote cloud!

How to Use Temperature and Humidity (DHT) Sensors by MisterBotBreak

This project will show you how to use temperature and hmidity (DHT11 and DHT22) sensors with an Arduino card.

Cancellino by Arduino_Genuino and FabLab_CastelfrancoVeneto

Control your gate (or whatever you want) for free using a simple phone call.

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 