Today on Hackster: 8 new projects for Raspberry Pi, Amazon Alexa, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, and more

Raspberry Pi Image Recognition with Alexa Voice by Ken Walker

SeeTalker tells you what it sees with the help of a Raspberry Pi computer, Microsoft image recognition and Alexa.

Controlling Raspberry Pi using Alexa by NIshit Patel

Easily Connect and Controll Raspberry Pi using Amazon Echo.

Bitbucket Pull Request Approval tracker by Pranav Kundaikar

An LED will glow for every approval you get on that important Pull Request you raised on Bitbucket!

DEbot by Vimal Sheoran

A simple notification system to help our beloved office boy Deva.

The Magnet Tag! by Dhairya Parikh

A funky cool looking high power magnet tag with a wide range of applications!

Arduino Trash-Bot (auto open close trash bin) by ashraf_minhaj

An automatic trash -bot that opens its lid if it sees any trash and closes after a certain delay.

Cryptocurrency Node Cluster with K8s on Raspberry Pi by Paul DeCarlo

Serve up a network of nodes for your favorite cryptocurrency with Kubernetes running on the Raspberry Pi.

DIY Raspberry Pi Home Automation by Jithin Sanal

Build a home automation system that can control electrical appliances such as lights, fans, gates etc suing our mobile phone from anywhere.

 

