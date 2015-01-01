Today on Hackster new projects for Raspberry Pi, Internet of Things, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, and more

 

 

Backpack Alarm by Tomi Chen

Using an Adafruit compass/accelerometer and an 80-decibel alarm, this project prevents thieves from stealing your backpack.

Arduino Irrigation System by smana_00

In this project we want to make an automatic irrigation system with Arduino.

Arduino 4WD Rover Bluetooth Controlled by an Android device by AppsByDavideV

Run your 4WD Arduino powered rover using your Android phone!

Black Box - OPD-Pi Using Raspberry Pi by SURYATEJA

Our project is a black box - OPD-Pi using Raspberry Pi.

Automatic Plant Watering System Using Arduino Uno by Neeti Thakur

This system monitors the moisture of soil and waters it by 5v DC motor based water pump when needed.

Smart Access [Home/Office Automation] by ajumalp

Home/Office automation. Control your electronic devices from anywhere.

Mapping Road Conditions by MD R. Islam

Map road conditions by using Infineon's 3D magnetic sensor.

LoRA USB Dongle by Steven Osborn

USB Dongle for LoRa/LoRaWAN based on RN2903.

Arduino LilyPad Controlled NeoPixel Earrings by hilal

Hello everyone, I made Arduino LilyPad controlled NeoPixel earrings. :) They have several different animations and colors.

Driving a DC Motor with an Arduino & the L293D Motor Driver by Spivey

In this tutorial, we'll be looking at how to power and drive a DC motor with an L293D and an Arduino.

 

