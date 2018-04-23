Today on Hackster, PC Controlled Robotic Arm

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 65 / 65

A try to simulate the automation of modern manufacturing technologies specially the robotic arms that used in all fields of manufacturing.

Implementation for an easy fan cpu cooler to maintain your Raspberry Pi server in a normal temperature range.

SpiCam by pamruta

Setting up video surveillance camera on Raspberry Pi.

The smart fan that steps away from being controlled by a toggle button or remote controller.

Setup an FTP Server on a Windows operating system.

Create a tiny ATtiny85 controller board that drives some NeoPixels and turn it into laser LED light display.

PIR-based motion detector is used to sense movement. They are commonly used in burglar alarms and automatically-activated lightning systems.

This IR Proximity Sensor can be used for obstacle sensing, color detection, fire detection, line sensing etc and also as an encoder sensor.

This project shows how you can control the new DJI Tello drone flight commands and video using the Go programming language.

A super lightweight Python IRC client written in under 500 lines.