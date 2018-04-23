Today on Hackster, PC Controlled Robotic Arm

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 65 / 65

PC Controlled Robotic Arm by AhmedAzouz

A try to simulate the automation of modern manufacturing technologies specially the robotic arms that used in all fields of manufacturing.

Raspberry Pi Fan Cooler by Ismael

Implementation for an easy fan cpu cooler to maintain your Raspberry Pi server in a normal temperature range.

SpiCam by pamruta

Setting up video surveillance camera on Raspberry Pi.

Smart Fan Maybe by Natthakit Kim Kang

The smart fan that steps away from being controlled by a toggle button or remote controller.

How to Setup FTP Server in Windows by Mahamudul Karim Khondaker

Setup an FTP Server on a Windows operating system.

ATtiny85 LED Laser Light by Unexpected Maker

Create a tiny ATtiny85 controller board that drives some NeoPixels and turn it into laser LED light display.

Detect Motion in Your Surrounding Using PIR Motion Sensor by Surilli

PIR-based motion detector is used to sense movement. They are commonly used in burglar alarms and automatically-activated lightning systems.

Line Detection using IR sensor and Surilli Wifi by Surilli

This IR Proximity Sensor can be used for obstacle sensing, color detection, fire detection, line sensing etc and also as an encoder sensor.

Hello, Tello - Hacking Drones With Go by Ron Evans

This project shows how you can control the new DJI Tello drone flight commands and video using the Go programming language.

PocketChat: A Lightweight Python-Based IRC Client by Groguard

A super lightweight Python IRC client written in under 500 lines.

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 