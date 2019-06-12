Danas na Hacksteru novi projekti za sigurnost, Arduino, terarijum

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 366 / 366

Purdue Verti-Fix by Team Purdue MIND

Our device is for primary care physicians as well as at home patients to treat Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo with ease.

Learn how to create a circuit to increase the electrical current of the Arduino pins to activate loads that need more electrical current.

I sleep a lot. For this, I wanted to make a timer. I want to sleep just four hours. Life is very short!

Automated environment for reptiles to promote good husbandry and enable maximum lifespan for animals in captivity.

Decided to make a surprisingly tough hand with bits and pieces from around the shop and a handful of Servo Socks!

8x8 RGB LED matrix x 8 = 16x32 RGB LED matrix.

Control your air conditioner from everywhere with an app and ST Nucleo board.

The project consists of turn on/off a mini pump on scheduled days, allowing the resident to leave without worrying who will wet the plants.

Bringing efficiency to space utilization at most end-user location convenience.

Sometimes you need to generate a analog signal from a digital source a DAC or a digital to analog converter helps you do this.