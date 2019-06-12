Danas na Hacksteru novi projekti za sigurnost, Arduino, terarijum

 

 

Purdue Verti-Fix by Team Purdue MIND

Our device is for primary care physicians as well as at home patients to treat Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo with ease.

Increase the Electrical Current Capacity of the Arduino Pins by PCBWay and Silícios Lab

Learn how to create a circuit to increase the electrical current of the Arduino pins to activate loads that need more electrical current.

Wake Up Timer by Fatih Çil

I sleep a lot. For this, I wanted to make a timer. I want to sleep just four hours. Life is very short!

Smart Terrarium by Ryan Gill

Automated environment for reptiles to promote good husbandry and enable maximum lifespan for animals in captivity.

The Socks Hand by Dan

Decided to make a surprisingly tough hand with bits and pieces from around the shop and a handful of Servo Socks!

8 Pieces of Daisychained WS2812B 8x8 RGB LED Matrix by HeathenHacks

8x8 RGB LED matrix x 8 = 16x32 RGB LED matrix.

Conditionly by Shany GuettaMarawan Abouelhassen, and Daniele Davoli

Control your air conditioner from everywhere with an app and ST Nucleo board.

Simple Irrigation to Plants by Waner Silva

The project consists of turn on/off a mini pump on scheduled days, allowing the resident to leave without worrying who will wet the plants.

IoT AWS & Azure Smart Meeting Room by Fabio Rodrigues

Bringing efficiency to space utilization at most end-user location convenience.

How to Use a Digital to Analog Converter by Chathura Yapa Bandara and Vimanse Dissanayake

Sometimes you need to generate a analog signal from a digital source a DAC or a digital to analog converter helps you do this.

 

