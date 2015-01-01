Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 131 / 131

Dzone Weekly

Just like the trend outside of tech, convenience seems to be trumping forethought. As AWS rolls out more and more fully integrated tools, what's happening to open source? Read ▶

The Future Of Java

The future of Java is strong thanks to its ubiquity and stability. Check out what makes Java great and what Java 9 needs to do to continue the legacy. Read ▶

Java 8 Concepts: FP, Streams, and Lambda Expressions

This technical overview of Java 8 covers its functional aspects, including translations to the imperative paradigms, and how streams and lambdas work. Read ▶ ]

Learn more about the state of the rapidly growing IoT industry. This Guide explores solutions to leverage IoT strategy and overcome roadblocks, best practices for data analysis and reducing power consumption, communication patterns, and a look inside software design for explicit consent and security.