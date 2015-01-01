Dzone Weekly, Did Amazon Just Kill Open Source?

 

 

Dzone Weekly

Did Amazon Just Kill Open Source?

Just like the trend outside of tech, convenience seems to be trumping forethought. As AWS rolls out more and more fully integrated tools, what's happening to open source? Read 

The Future Of Java

The future of Java is strong thanks to its ubiquity and stability. Check out what makes Java great and what Java 9 needs to do to continue the legacy. Read 

Java 8 Concepts: FP, Streams, and Lambda Expressions

This technical overview of Java 8 covers its functional aspects, including translations to the imperative paradigms, and how streams and lambdas work. Read ]

The 2017 Guide to IoT: Applications, Protocols, and Best Practices

internet-of-things-free-download

Learn more about the state of the rapidly growing IoT industry. This Guide explores solutions to leverage IoT strategy and overcome roadblocks, best practices for data analysis and reducing power consumption, communication patterns, and a look inside software design for explicit consent and security.

Free Download 

TOP ARTICLES THIS WEEK

 JAVA

Java SE 9: What's New? - by Sumith Puri

 SECURITY

Dissecting TLS Using Wireshark - by Vidhatha Vivekananda

 PERFORMANCE

JPA Caching With Hazelcast, Hibernate, and Spring Boot - by Piotr Mi?kowski

 AGILE

Knowledge Sharing Within the Dev Team - by Yura Bondarenko

 BIG DATA

Algorithms: Big O Notations Explained - by Arun Chandrasekaran

 DEVOPS

5 Books Every DevOps Enthusiast Must Read - by Pavan Belagatti

 DATABASE

Getting Started With MongoDB, Node.js, and Restify - by Nick Parsons

 INTEGRATION

5 Docker Utilities You Should Know - by Shekhar Gulati

 MOBILE

Retrofitting on Android With Kotlin - by Segun Famisa

 IOT

An Overview of IoT Monitoring Systems - by Francesco Azzola

 WEB DEV

Lightweight E2E Testing for Spring Boot/Angular Applications - by Andrey Agibalov

 CLOUD

Serverless Computing With Spring Cloud and Asynchronous Microservices - by Gaurav Gupta

 

