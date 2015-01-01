DZONE weekly, MVC vs OOP

 

 

Dzone weekly

mvc-vs-oop

MVC vs. OOP

MVB Yegor Bugayenko smashes yet another well-accepted ''pattern'' as it violates the principles of OO. MVC frameworks, beware! Read »

Any Given Day [Comic]

These days you can't trust anybody. Always keep your eyes peeled for SQL injection—after all, nobody likes returning to their home (data)base to find missing tables. Read »

Implementing NestedBuilder

If you're working with the Builder Pattern, you might find your relations growing complex. The NestedBuilder class lets proxies serve as parents and children at the same time. Read »

Web Development: Applications and Frameworks

web-development-applications

In this Guide, we explore web development security concerns and implementing new JavaScript practices for cleaner code and faster debugging. Download today for access to exclusive survey research and new programming techniques in web dev.

Download the Guide »

Top Articles This Week
Java

Why Do We Still Create Util Classes? - by Martin Farrell

Java Holiday Calendar 2016 (Day 16): Hacking the Existing Java Classes - by Per-Åke Minborg

The Power of Open/Closed Principle - by Grzegorz Ziemoński
 
Security

Secure Your Mule Application With Spring JDBC - by Anirban Sen Chowdhary

5 Things Security Can Learn From Operations' Transition Into DevOps - by Tom McLaughlin

Hooking Functions (Part 1) - by Christopher Lamb
 
Performance

Getting Started With JMeter: A Basic Tutorial - by Noga Cohen

Why Now Is the Time to Implement Redundant DNS - by Carl Levine

Exceptions and Errors Are Good, Not Evil - by Nikola Svitlica
 
DevOps

Test Automation Best Practices - by Sanjay Zalavadia

DevOps Defined - by Thomas Kurian Theakanath

The DevOps Studio - by Ian Mitchell
 
IoT

Functional Testing and IoT - by Greg Sypolt

Moving Down the (Digital) Path: Getting Started - by Andy Henderson

7 Secrets to Designing Alexa Skills - by Joshua Porter
 
Cloud

Making Spring Boot Applications Run Serverless With AWS - by Pascal Alma

Principles of Containment - by Paul Hammant

What Developers Need to Know About the Cloud - by Tom Smith
 
Agile

TDD Strategy in Real Life - by Gil Zilberfeld

Facilitating Effective Agile Retrospectives - by Ben Linders

On Creating Your Own Flavor of Agile - by Oliver Hookins
 
Big Data/Analytics

This Week in Hadoop and More: Spark, TensorFlow, and JSoup - by Tim Spann

Hive Database: A Basic Introduction - by Sangeet Agulia

Big Data Specifications, Part I: Configuring a MySQL Metastore in Apache Hive - by Harsh Sharma Khandal
 
Database

Geospatial Queries With Apache Ignite
by Denis Magda

SQL, the Technology That Never Left, Is Back! - by Gary Orenstein

Using Druid to Scale Complex Queries - by Gary Tuohy
 
Mobile

Swifter Swift, Swiftly - by Alex Curylo

The Basics of Mobile Continuous Integration Workflow - by Ville-Veikko Helppi

The Top 5 Mobile App Development Frameworks at the Year End - by James Stewart
 
Integration

The Power of Java 8 Lambdas for REST API Development - by Nikolche Mihajlovski

Microservices vs. ESBs - by Antonio Abad

Testing Spring MVC With Spring Boot 1.4: Part I - by John Thompson
 
Web Dev

9 Node.JS Frameworks Available for Your Next Project - by Kasia Hoffman

It's Going to Be Angular 4.0, or Simply Angular - by Juri Strumpflohner

Adding Users to the Node.js / React.js Neo4j Movie App - by Cristina Escalante

 

