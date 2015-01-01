Beletristika - Knjiga posle posla
MVB Yegor Bugayenko smashes yet another well-accepted ''pattern'' as it violates the principles of OO. MVC frameworks, beware! Read »
These days you can't trust anybody. Always keep your eyes peeled for SQL injection—after all, nobody likes returning to their home (data)base to find missing tables. Read »
If you're working with the Builder Pattern, you might find your relations growing complex. The NestedBuilder class lets proxies serve as parents and children at the same time. Read »
|Top Articles This Week
|Java
|
Why Do We Still Create Util Classes? - by Martin Farrell
Java Holiday Calendar 2016 (Day 16): Hacking the Existing Java Classes - by Per-Åke Minborg
The Power of Open/Closed Principle - by Grzegorz Ziemoński
|Security
|
Secure Your Mule Application With Spring JDBC - by Anirban Sen Chowdhary
5 Things Security Can Learn From Operations' Transition Into DevOps - by Tom McLaughlin
Hooking Functions (Part 1) - by Christopher Lamb
|Performance
|
Getting Started With JMeter: A Basic Tutorial - by Noga Cohen
Why Now Is the Time to Implement Redundant DNS - by Carl Levine
Exceptions and Errors Are Good, Not Evil - by Nikola Svitlica
|DevOps
|
Test Automation Best Practices - by Sanjay Zalavadia
DevOps Defined - by Thomas Kurian Theakanath
The DevOps Studio - by Ian Mitchell
|IoT
|
Functional Testing and IoT - by Greg Sypolt
Moving Down the (Digital) Path: Getting Started - by Andy Henderson
7 Secrets to Designing Alexa Skills - by Joshua Porter
|Cloud
|
Making Spring Boot Applications Run Serverless With AWS - by Pascal Alma
Principles of Containment - by Paul Hammant
What Developers Need to Know About the Cloud - by Tom Smith
|Agile
|
TDD Strategy in Real Life - by Gil Zilberfeld
Facilitating Effective Agile Retrospectives - by Ben Linders
On Creating Your Own Flavor of Agile - by Oliver Hookins
|Big Data/Analytics
|
This Week in Hadoop and More: Spark, TensorFlow, and JSoup - by Tim Spann
Hive Database: A Basic Introduction - by Sangeet Agulia
Big Data Specifications, Part I: Configuring a MySQL Metastore in Apache Hive - by Harsh Sharma Khandal
|Database
|
Geospatial Queries With Apache Ignite
SQL, the Technology That Never Left, Is Back! - by Gary Orenstein
Using Druid to Scale Complex Queries - by Gary Tuohy
|Mobile
|
Swifter Swift, Swiftly - by Alex Curylo
The Basics of Mobile Continuous Integration Workflow - by Ville-Veikko Helppi
The Top 5 Mobile App Development Frameworks at the Year End - by James Stewart
|Integration
|
The Power of Java 8 Lambdas for REST API Development - by Nikolche Mihajlovski
Microservices vs. ESBs - by Antonio Abad
Testing Spring MVC With Spring Boot 1.4: Part I - by John Thompson
|Web Dev
|
9 Node.JS Frameworks Available for Your Next Project - by Kasia Hoffman
It's Going to Be Angular 4.0, or Simply Angular - by Juri Strumpflohner
Adding Users to the Node.js / React.js Neo4j Movie App - by Cristina Escalante
