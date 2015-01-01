Hacker news, Google Blocks Chrome Extension Installations From 3rd-Party Sites

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 128 / 128

Google Blocks Chrome Extension Installations From 3rd-Party Sites

You probably have come across many websites that let you install browser extensions without ever going to the official Chrome web store. It's a great way for users to install an extension, but now Google has decided to remove the ability for websites to offer "inline installation" of Chrome ...

Microsoft June 2018 Patch Tuesday Pushes 11 Critical Security Updates

It's time to gear up for the latest June 2018 Microsoft security patch updates. Microsoft today released security patch updates for more than 50 vulnerabilities, affecting Windows, Internet Explorer, Edge, MS Office, MS Office Exchange Server, ChakraCore, and Adobe Flash Player—11 of which are ...

Signature Validation Bug Let Malware Bypass Several Mac Security Products

A years-old vulnerability has been discovered in the way several security products for Mac implement Apple's code-signing API that could make it easier for malicious programs to bypass the security check, potentially leaving millions of Apple users vulnerable to hackers. Josh Pitts, a researcher ...

Thousands of Android Devices Running Insecure Remote ADB Service

Despite warnings about the threat of leaving insecure remote services enabled on Android devices, manufacturers continue to ship devices with open ADB debug port setups that leave Android-based devices exposed to hackers. Android Debug Bridge (ADB) is a command-line feature that generally uses for ...

Protecting SaaS Apps From DDoS Attacks

With a business model dependent on 100% uptime for their online customers, the last thing SaaS companies can afford is a DDoS attack.

Learn more:

A.I. TRENDS

Artificial Intelligence: beyond the hype by George Krasadakis

AI’s Biggest Crime Yet — Stealing the Freedom of Human Expression by Avantika Mehra

DeepMind’s Amazing Mix & Match RL Technique by SAGAR SHARMA

The “Fast” & “Mainstream” Adoption of AI & Blockchain by Erik P.M. Vermeulen

The 21st Century Applications of AI Technology by Tanvir Zafar

Unboxing Google’s 7 new principles on Artificial Intelligence by Geek on record

5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Forever Change How We View The Battlefield by Adrien Book

More DEV Life

Do not be this kind of developer by Vinicius Brasil

Getting Started with AWS Lambda and Node.js by Adnan Rahić

How to use Visual Studio Code by Flavio Copes

Week in the life of a Software Expert (and father) by Heikki Hellgren

Work Life Balance = Fn (Code Quality, Best Practices, Technical Debt) by Ramith Jayasinghe

Scaling Engineering Teams

How we run bol.com with 60 autonomous teams by Jurriaan Kamer

A Voight-Kampff Test for Identifying Engineering Managers by Nick Caldwell

Crypto Thoughts!

A crypto-trader’s diary — week 11; storage coins by David Gilbertson

Everything they don’t want you to know about EOS. by Thijs Maas

How Security Tokens Will Transform Traditional Finance by Adrian Ciaffoncini

UX in the Crypto World by Tanuj Bathla