Raspberry Pi issue 195 - Pie

Hey there,

We had a great time celebrating Pi Day this week. Make sure to check out our Pi Day blog for an amazing video from Creative Mind Frame, plus a new Pi vs. Pie graphic for all your comparison needs.

We've also updated our YouTube channel with three new videos.

Why not spend the week working on some of the great projects below, including temperature stair lightscalculating Pi, and talking skulls?

Until next Friday.

Peace

Alex

News
 
 

Pie vs. π vs. Pi Day 2017
(raspberrypi.org)

3.141592653589793238...and 200g of flour
 
 
 
 

Big Birthday Weekend 2017 (new video)
(youtu.be)

Celebrating five years of Raspberry Pi and Code Club
 
 
 
 

What do kids say about Code Club (new video)
(youtu.be)

"It makes me all excited inside..."
 
 
 
 

Talking code (new video)
(youtu.be)

Building a website with kids...literally

 

Projects
 
 

Calculate pi with a Raspberry Pi and a cherry pie
(hackster.io)

Make a cherry pi and photograph it using a Raspberry Pi with computer vision, then calculate pi from that image
 
 
 
 

NeoPixel temperature stair lights
(raspberrypi.org)

Lorraine Underwood uses NeoPixels to light her stairs according to the temperature outside
 
 
 
 

How to build a Raspberry Pi home dashboard
(opensource.com)

Temperature, news, and bus and tube times
 
 
 
 

How to set up a personal web server with a Raspberry Pi
(opensource.com)

A personal web server is like the cloud, except you own and control it
 
 
 
 

Build a Raspberry Pi HTPC media centre
(raspberrypi.org)

Turn your Raspberry Pi into a working video player by setting up home theatre PC software
 
 
 
 

PiGlass
(hackster.io)

A device that measures environmental conditions and relay to the user, in the form of glasses
 
 
 
 

The Yorick project
(hackster.io)

A three-axis talking skull turned into an Alexa voice services device via AlexaPi software, Raspberry Pi, and some other tools

 

Articles
 
 
 

pisound

 (indiegogo.com)
Audio and MIDI interface for Raspberry Pi		  
 
 

Raspberry Pi just turned five

 (medium.freecodecamp.com)
Here’s a brief history of the world’s tiniest hobbyist computer		  
 
 

What I’ve learned... 

(lifehacker.com)
...from tinkering with the Raspberry Pi for five years		  
 
 

P.A.R.T.Y.

 (raspberrypi.org)
Find out what happened at Raspberry Pi's fifth birthday party		  
 
 

Pi for the connected home

 (raspberrypi.org)
The arrival of the Raspberry Pi Zero W is perfectly timed for IoT		  
 
 

Community profile: Alex Eames

 (raspberrypi.org)
The MagPi Magazine Community Profile explores RasPi.tv's own Alex Eames		  
 
 

Subscribe to The MagPi Magazine Newsletter

(raspberrypi.us8.list-manage.com)
Get the official Raspberry Pi magazine delivered FREE to your inbox every month		  
 
 

New Raspberry Jam events

 (raspberrypi.org)
Check out the calendar for nearest Raspberry Jam


 

