Issue 243

Hello there,

It's been a week for cool builds, as highlighted on the Raspberry Pi blog. And they're a great distraction from the heartbreak at Pi Towers, as we watch Dave Honess, leader of the Astro Pi programme here at Pi Towers, pack up his desk and head off to his new job at the European Space Agency. We're not jealous at all. Honestly. So enjoy some semi-factual #SpaceDaveFacts alongside the rest of this week's Raspberry Pi Weekly.

And keep in mind that we're currently looking for people to join us, including a Chief Learning Officer, an Evaluation Analyst, a Production Manager, and a Node Web Developer. Could you be the newest Pi Towers team member?

Catch you next week!

Peace,

Alex

News
 
 

The MagPi 67
(raspberrypi.org)

Ready player one...
 
 
 
 

Mission Space Lab flight status announced!
(raspberrypi.org)

Ready to be deployed
 
 
 
 

Join our team
(raspberrypi.workable.com)

Come work with us
 
 
 
 

Register your project for Coolest Projects UK
(coolestprojects.org)

On 28 April at Here East, London

Projects
 
 

OTON GLASS
(raspberrypi.org)

Turn text to speech in the blink of an eye
 
 
 
 

qrocodile: the kid-friendly Sonos system
(raspberrypi.org)

Hey Mister DJ, put a record on...
 
 
 
 

Make your own remote control
(hackster.io)

For Google Home and Chromecasts
 
 
 
 

Run a K40 laser cutter from your Pi
(raspi.tv)

With help from RasPi.TV
 
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi Minecraft server
(instructables.com)

With LED player indicator
 
 
 
 

Personal health dashboard
(hackster.io)

A giant display to motivate yourself
 
 
 
 

Door bell
(instructables.com)

A simple doorbell for your home
 
 
 
 

Intelligent tea maker
(hackster.io)

The most British of builds

Articles
 
 
 

Community profile: Estefannie Explains It All

 (raspberrypi.org)
#MakerRevolution		  
 
 

DBA Design Effectiveness Awards

 (effectivedesign.org.uk)
The official Raspberry Pi case takes home gold		  
 
 

Picademy North America

 (raspberrypi.org)
Sign up for our free two-day training		  
 
 

Picademy UK

 (raspberrypi.org)
In locations across the UK		  
 
 

Win a Google AIY Projects Vision kit

 (raspberrypi.org)
Ten to be won from The MagPi

 


 

