Raspberry PI Issue 248 - Eggs

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 77 / 77

 

Issue #248 - Eggs

raspberry-pi-eggs-148

Hi there!

We're already stuffed with Easter eggs here at Pi Towers! How about you? And with many of us spending a well-deserved, chocolate-filled four-day weekend, why not take time to check out the amazing new Raspberry Pi projects from the community that we've collected for you?

See you next Friday!

Peace,

Alex

News
 
 

MagPi 68
(raspberrypi.org)

Specs, benchmarks, interviews, and more in our definitive coverage

 

Projects
 
 

Alex's quick and easy digital making Easter egg hunt
(raspberrypi.org)

Find the eggs this easter
 
 
 
 

An elephant being eaten by a snake: Easter eggs on your Pi
(raspberrypi.org)

We're going on an easter egg hunt
 
 
 
 

Take home Mugsy, the Raspberry Pi coffee robot
(raspberrypi.org)

Brew the perfect coffee at home
 
 
 
 

SoFi, the underwater robotic fish
(raspberrypi.org)

Just keep swimming...
 
 
 
 

Nixie tube shield/HAT for Raspberry Pi
(hackster.io)

So pretty
 
 
 
 

Use an Android screen with your Pi
(makeuseof.com)

A great alternative monitor solution
 
 
 
 

Amiga 500 case
(blog.hackster.io)

Fitting a Raspberry Pi into an Amiga 500 without modifying the original case
 
 
 
 

Pi-powered MTA subway alerts
(michaelweinberg.org)

When should I leave for my train?
 
 
 
 

Hidden RFID playlist commands
(github.com)

Curl commands to Home Assistant to control Google Play
 
 
 
 

palmPi
(recantha.co.uk)

(Yet another) handheld Raspberry Pi device
 
 
 
 

How to easily detect objects with deep learning on Raspberry Pi
(medium.com)

Why object detection? Why Raspberry Pi?

 

Articles
 
 
 

Win a MeArm Pi kit

 (raspberrypi.org)
Thanks, MagPi and Mime Industries!		  
 
 

Raspberry Pi for Industrial Automation?

 (suse.com)
Why not!		  
 
 

Wight Computers brings Vectis Radio an innovative FM tech solution

 (onthewight.com)
Improving FM transmission with a Pi		  
 
 

Hearing aid research with a Raspberry Pi

 (raspberrypi.org)
Pi and openMHA software for testing hearing aid algorithms
This newsletter is curated by the Raspberry Pi Foundation team. 
Tweet submissions with #rpiweekly

 

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 