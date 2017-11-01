Raspberry PI Weekly Issue 232 - Enigma

 

 

Issue 232

raspberry-pi-weekly-enigma

Hey there,

What a week for resources! We've launched two new free OctaPi projects, plus asackful of free Christmas-themed tutorials for Scratch, Python, and Raspberry Pi, so you have no excuse not to spend your weekend having some fun with digital making.

Before you start, update your operating system with our newest releases of Debian or Raspbian Stretch. The Debian release comes with a rather nifty piece of software that allows you to access a Pi Zero's GPIO pins from a PC or Mac. (Never fear, you can also install this tool on a Pi.)

Have a great week, and we'll catch you next weekend.

Peace,

Alex

News
 
 

Stretch for PCs and Macs, and a Raspbian update
(raspberrypi.org)

Update now to use cool new tools
 
 
 
 

Decrypt messages and calculate Pi: new OctaPi projects
(raspberrypi.org)

New super resources for your cluster computer
 
 
 
 

Our brand-new Christmas resources
(raspberrypi.org)

All I want for Christmas is brand-new resources
 
 
 
 

The MagPi magazine issue 64
(raspberrypi.org)

Out now!

Projects
 
 

Wooden handheld game console
(makehaven.org)

Using a Pi 3 and a SNES controller
 
 
 
 

Live Picture Frame With Raspberry Pi
(instructables.com)

A window into another world
 
 
 
 

Make a Rain Alert System with Raspberry Pi
(raspi.tv)

It's raining, it's pouring...
 
 
 
 

Disco-Pi
(instructables.com)

Music-controlled LED light show
 
 
 
 

Furlexa
(howchoo.com)

It was bound to happen...
 
 
 
 

BricKuber Project
(dexterindustries.com)

Rubik's Cube–solving robot
 
 
 
 

M&M sorter
(hackster.io)

Because the blue ones are the best
 
 
 
 

Control your SONOS speaker
(medium.com)

Using a Raspberry Pi and Snips

Articles
 
 
 

Raspberry Pi clusters come of age

 (raspberrypi.org)
Bruce Tulloch of BitScope Designs on the uses of Pi cluster computing		  
 
 

How the Raspberry Pi Changed Computing

(electronics360.globalspec.com)
Insights from Electronics360		  
 
 

How to find your Raspbian version

 (averagemanvsraspberrypi.com)
Average Man vs Raspbian		  
 
 

Notagrama

 (raspberrypi.org)
Music-reading Raspberry Pi

 

