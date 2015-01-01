Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 81 / 81

CCleaner Adds Data Collection Feature With No Way to Opt-Out

Like many others, do you also believe that the popular system-cleaning tool CCleaner was performing well before Avast acquired the software from Piriform last year? If yes, then pop-up advertisements in the previous CCleaner software version was not the last thing you have to deal with. Avast has ..

3 Carbanak (FIN7) Hackers Charged With Stealing 15 Million Credit Cards

Three members of one of the world's largest cybercrime organizations that stole over a billion euros from banks across the world over the last five years have been indicted and charged with 26 felony counts, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday. The three suspects are believed to be ...

Reddit Hacked – Emails, Passwords, Private Messages Stolen

Another day, another significant data breach. This time the victim is Reddit... seems someone is really pissed off with Reddit's account ban policy or bias moderators. Reddit social media network today announced that it suffered a security breach in June that exposed some of its users' data, ...

Google Secretly Planning to Launch a Censored Search Engine in China

After an eight-year-long absence from the most populated country in the world, Google search is going to dramatically make a comeback in China. Google is reportedly planning to launch a censored version of its search engine in China that is going to blacklist certain websites and search terms to ...

NSO Spyware Targets Saudi Human Rights Activists and Researchers

Amnesty International, one of the most prominent non-profit human rights organizations in the world, claims one of its staff members has been targeted by a sophisticated surveillance tool made by Israel's NSO Group. The NSO Group is an Israeli firm that's mostly known for selling high-tech spyware ..