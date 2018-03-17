Today on Hackster: 11 new projects for Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Internet of Things

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 106 / 106

A small tutorial project that tells you what direction your joystick is pointing in when you push it.

A headless project needs to get its IP, send results to the cloud for analysis on a phone. It also needs a way to update the software.

Design and testing of WormGear Mechanism Fitted over servo motor.

Arduino Lightsaber by Michael Darby

A colour changing lightsaber based on Arduino technology.

Sundial type clock with stepper motors and lasers to show hour and minute.

Bluetooth communication between Arduino and the PC using a small interface programmed in Processing.

Say goodbye to ice cubes and automatically cool your pet's water dish.

Includes pedestrian detection/crossing and uses an Arduino Nano, LEDs and pingers and a FSM code.

Make your own clock module for your modular synthesizer!

Throttle by wire design utilizing a pedal assist circuit remotely controlled by a smartphone.