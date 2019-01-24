Today on Hackster: 12 new projects for Arduino, Internet of Things, Raspberry Pi, and more.

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 97 / 97

The older members among you can still remember DVD-ROM drives well: let's take another look at the inner values of a past technology.

Cheapest and easiest Nixie clock in the world, the ONE TUBE™ .OPEN SOURCE. is the way.

A step by step in building a simple voltmeter. For simplicity, the project will be broken down into three parts.

Hand gesture control using Arduino Leonardo and IR sensors.

A custom made PCB fits onto an Arduino Uno. This is a game that can be played by two players.

This product uses a Pi with camera mic and speaker to simulate clever conversation with Google AIY intelligence. Educate pedestrians safely.